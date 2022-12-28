Mission to recover Nigeria is on course —Gov Okowa

Governor of Delta State and vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ifeanyi Okowa, has urged Nigerians to pray for the peace of the nation as the elections draw close.

The governor gave the charge in his Christmas message through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, as christians across the world celebrate the birth of Christ.

Okowa reassured Nigerians and the people of the state that the mission to recover Nigeria was on course and will be realised.

He called on Christians to continue in their prayers for a peaceful nation, especially as the elections were close.

He said that the 2023 polls will usher in a new and positive life for Nigerians.

Okowa reminded citizens that Christmas is a season of love and care for one another.

He urged everyone to use the opportunity of the season to promote peaceful co-existence across the country.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





He lauded security agencies for their commitment towards stamping out insecurity in the country and urged them not to lower their guards.

“As the world celebrates Christmas, I call on all Christians and indeed, all people of Delta and Nigerians, to reflect on the virtues and teachings of Jesus Christ in their lives and activities so that Nigeria and the world will be a better place for all of us.

“I advise all to use the festive period for sober reflections and total spiritual renewal and devotion towards living in peace and harmony with adherents of other religions.

“Let me emphasis that there is hope for the rebuilding of this country as we are about entering the year of transition and as Christians, we are admonished to pray for the good of the nation,’’ Okowa said.