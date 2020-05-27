Missing brother found dead inside Ebonyi lawmaker’s car trunk

It was a shocking moment in Ebonyi state as the younger brother to a member representing Ebonyi North West in the State House of Assembly, Victor Aleke, was found dead in his own brother car booth.

The deceased, Mr Samuel Aleke, a middle-aged man was said to have left his house in the evening of Saturday 23rd of May 2020 and was not seen until Sunday the 24th in the lawmaker car booth along Nkwagu axis of Abakaliki/Afikpo express road.

According to an eye witness and a relative of the family who refused to have his name mention in print, he revealed that the deceased who resides along Chinedu Ogah avenue had informed his wife that he was going to collect earpiece from a friend.

The source stated that after several hours of waiting for his return to no avail, the wife raised alarm and the search for him commenced until Sunday when his body was found inside the trunk belonging to his brother with wounds on his face and back which might suggest that he might have been beaten and strangled to death by his unknown assailants.

According to the source, there was no sign that very Saturday, would be the last day Aleke 3 kids and pregnant wife would see him alive again stressing that the deceased had always been a gentleman who does not engage in any trouble.

He, however, confirmed that the matter has been reported to the police and expressed optimism that the motive behind his assassination would be unravelled.

Police Spokesman, DSP Loveth Odah confirmed the incident and noted that the deceased’s corpse was recovered by the police along Nkwagu axis along Abakaliki/Afikpo express road.

Her words ” the information available reveals that the deceased said he was going to collect earpiece and purchase recharge card.

“The deceased corpse has been deposited at the mortuary and investigation is on to apprehend and prosecute the perpetrators of the dastardly act”.

