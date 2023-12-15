A Coalition of Civil Society Groups has condemned in strong terms any fresh attempt by anyone to raise allegation on missing 48 million barrels of crude oil against the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPCL), saying that the issue in contention was already before the court, and the law should be allowed to take its course.

This was just as the coalition noted that the matter, for the records, had been investigated by the National Assembly which is saddled with legitimate investigations of all MDAs “and angrily thrashed it after thorough investigation that none of such happened.”

Addressing the press on Friday in Lagos, the convener of the civil society groups, Comrade Decklan Ikhikarie, in company of other human rights activists, including Comrades Funmi Jolade-Ajayi, Gbenga Soloki and Aghedo Stevens, among others, made this condemnation, in reaction to fresh allegation being raised by one whistleblower against the NNPC Group Chief Executive Officer, Mallam Mele Kyari, and the Management team.

Ikhikarie emphasised the coalition’s firm stand against any form of corruption or misconduct within public and private institutions, even as he pointedly noted that appropriate channels for addressing such concerns should be through established legal processes, not through other means, adding that such action, on the other hand, represented a blatant disregard for these principles and pose a threat to the stability and credibility of the nation’s legal system.

The group called on the whistleblower to approach the court if he had genuine information, saying that it was essential for all citizens to trust and have confidence in the country’s legal institutions.

“However, we are deeply troubled by attempts to manipulate the situation outside the purview of the court through unethical means.

“For the records, the National Assembly who is saddled with legitimate investigations of all MDAs has investigated the phantom missing 48 million barrels of crude oil and angrily thrashed it after thorough investigation that none of such happened.

“It may interest you to know that it was the same whistleblower that ran to the National Assembly to constitute a panel towards unravelling his petition,” the coalition stated.

The group insisted that since the matter is in court, he should wait for the outcome of the ruling, rather than raising fresh allegations.

The civil society organisations noted that the job of whistle blowing is good, but should not be turned into an avenue to extort or blackmail.

“The matter in question is currently before a Federal High Court, indicating that due legal processes are already underway to address any legitimate concerns.

“In conclusion, the Coalition of Civil Society Groups condemns, in the strongest terms, serial attempts against NNPCL and we reiterate our commitment to the rule of law and due process, and we call on all stakeholders to support the proper legal channels to address any concerns within our society,” the coalition stated.

