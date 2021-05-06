Missing 13-year-old girl, Treasure, found in Delta

Latest News
By Ebenezer Adurokiya | Warri
Police declare girl missing in Delta, Missing Delta girl found in Delta
Treasure Ofuya

A 13-year-old girl, Treasure Ofuya, who was declared missing in Delta State has been found.

She is said to be in the custody of the police at Oghara, Ethiope West Local Government Area of the state.

“Missing Treasure Ofuya has been found in Oghara, she is currently with the police and will be reunited with her family soon,” Ag. Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, informed Tribune Online on Thursday afternoon.

Tribune Online reports that the Delta State Police Command had earlier on Thursday declared the teenage girl missing following her disappearance on April 30.

She reportedly had a beef with her mother over the misuse of her smartphone.

