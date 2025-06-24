Missile strikes: Israel accuses Iran of violating ceasefire, Iranian regime denies

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz says he has instructed the Israel Defense Forces to “respond forcefully to Iran’s violation of the ceasefire with intense strikes against regime targets in the heart of Tehran.”

This follows reports from the Israeli military that it detected missiles launched from Iran.

The military says air defence systems are “operating to intercept the threat,” and civilians have been told to seek shelter and remain there until further notice.

Iran, however, has pushed back on the claim. Iranian state media reports that “Iran denies reports that it fired a missile at Israel after the ceasefire began.”

Earlier, Iran’s foreign minister stated that Tehran would only halt attacks if Israel did the same.

Israel had previously said it accepted the ceasefire terms.

The situation remains tense as both sides offer conflicting accounts. Further updates are expected.