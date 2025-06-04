Misconduct: NYSC sanctions 41 Corps members in Bayelsa

No fewer than 41 Corps members of the 2024 Batch B, Stream 1, service year, of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Bayelsa State have been penalised over acts of alleged misconduct and violation of the NYSC service code.

The State Coordinator, Mrs Okpalifo Obiageli Charity while speaking during the passing out parade for 2024 Batch B, said while 14 Corps members had their service year extended for alleged misconduct and violation of NYSC code, 27 would be re-mobilised due to cases of abandonment of service.

Okpalifo, while speaking in the event attended by the Executive Assistant to the Governor on NYSC Matters, Dr. Wisdom Poyeri, used the opportunity to convey the congratulatory message from the Director General of the NYSC, Brigadier General Olakunle Oluseye Nafiu, to the corps members.

She also commended them for their impactful service to the state and wished them a brighter future ahead, while urging them to use the skills acquired through SAED training to engage themselves in meaningful jobs. She encouraged them to be law abiding and remain resilient in their future endeavours.

She equally charged them to avoid post service year phobia and put to use all the personal development opportunities the scheme provided for them.

Okpalifo further thanked the state government and good people of Bayelsa for providing an enabling environment for corps members to thrive during their national service.

The state coordinator cautioned them against embarking on night journeys and urged them to board their vehicles at designated motor parks.

Highlights of the event were presentation of State Coordinator’s Commendation to the corps members who distinguished themselves during the service year and sample presentation of Certificates of National Service ( CNS).

