Miracles of Holy Prophet Muhammad (VIII)

In the name of God, Most Gracious, Most Merciful.

The Holy Qur’an, Takwir, 81:19-29, says, “Verily this is the word of a most honorable Messenger endued with power, with rank before the Lord of the Throne, with authority there, (and) faithful to his trust. And (O people!) Your companion is not one possessed and without doubt he saw him in the clear horizon. Neither doth he withhold grudgingly a knowledge of the unseen. Nor is it the word of an evil spirit accursed. Then whither go ye? Verily this is no less than a message to (all) the worlds (with profit) to whoever among you wills to go straight. But ye shall not will except as God wills, the Cherisher of the Worlds”.

Though the whole world mocked at the Holy Qur’an and were bent on destroying it, all corruptions, inventions and accretions pass away but God’s truth is guarded through all ages. The Holy Qur’an, Hijr, 15:1-9 confirms, “A. L. R. These are the Ayats of Revelation, of a Qur’an that makes things clear. Again, and again will those who disbelieve, wish that they had bowed (to God’s will) in Islam. Leave them alone, to enjoy (the good things of this life) and to please themselves. Let (false) hope amuse them, soon will knowledge (undeceive them). Never did We destroy a population that had not a term decreed and assigned beforehand. Neither can a people anticipate its term, nor delay it. They say: ‘O thou to whom the Message is being revealed! Truly thou art mad (or possessed)! Why bringest thou not angels to us if it be that thou hast the truth?’ We send not the angels down except for just cause. If they came (to the ungodly), Behold! No respite would they have! We have, without doubt, sent down the message and We will assuredly guard it (from corruption)”.

In fact, Allah (SWT) has challenged men and jinns to produce the likes of the words of the honoured, preserved, and well guarded with the command of finality that they shall never be able to produce the likes of the verses of the Qur’an. The Holy Qur’an, Al-Isra 17:85-100 affirms, “They ask thee concerning the Spirit (of inspiration). Say: ‘The Spirit (cometh) by command of my Lord. Of knowledge it is only a little that is communicated to you (O men!). If it were Our will, We could take away that which We have sent thee by inspiration. Then would thou find none to plead thy affair in that matter as against Us except for mercy from thy Lord, for His bounty is to thee (indeed) great. Say: ‘If the whole of mankind and Jinns were to gather together to produce the like of this Qur’an, they could not produce the like thereof, even if they backed up each other with help and support. And We have explained to man, in this Qur’an, every kind of similitude: Yet the greater part of men refuse (to receive it) except with ingratitude! They say: ‘We shall not believe in thee until thou cause a spring to gush forth for us from the earth, or (until) thou have a garden of date trees and vines, and cause rivers to gush forth in their midst, carrying abundant water, or (until) thou have a garden of date trees and vines, and cause rivers to gush forth in their midst, carrying abundant water; or thou cause the sky to fall in pieces, as thou sayest (will happen), against us; or thou bring God and the angels before (us) face to face; or thou have a house adorned with gold or thou mount a ladder right into the skies. No, we shall not even believe in thy mounting until thou send down to us a book that we could read’. Say: ‘Glory to my Lord! Am I aught but a man, an apostle?’ What kept men back from belief when guidance came to them, was nothing but this they said, ‘Has God sent a man (like us) to be (His) apostle?’ Say, ‘If there were settled on earth, angels walking about in peace and quiet, We should certainly have sent them down from the heavens an angel for an apostle’. Say: ‘Enough is God for a witness between me and you for He is well acquainted with His servants, and He sees (all things)’. It is he whom God guides that is on true guidance but he whom He leaves astray for such wilt thou find no protector besides Him. On the Day of Judgment, We shall gather them together, prone on their faces, blind, dumb, and deaf. Their abode will be Hell. Every time it shows abatement, We shall increase for them the fierceness of the Fire. That is their recompense, because they rejected Our Signs, and said, ‘When we are reduced to bones and broken dust, should we really be raised up (to be) a new creation?’ See they not that God Who created the heavens and the earth, has power to create the like of them (anew)? Only He has decreed a term appointed, of which there is no doubt. But the unjust refuse (to receive it) except with ingratitude. Say: ‘If ye had control of the treasures of the mercy of my Lord, behold, ye would keep them back for fear of spending them for man is (ever) niggardly!”

The Holy Qur’an remains the best miracle of all ages given to Prophet Muhammad (SAW). And it challenges humanity and Jinn of all ages to produce the likes of the verses of the Holy Book. It says in finality, that they can’t produce any single verse till eternity. The Holy Qur’an, Baqarah 2:21-29 says, “O ye people! adore your Guardian-Lord who created you and those who came before you that ye may have the chance to learn righteousness, Who has made the earth your couch and the heaven your canopy and sent down rain from the heavens and brought forth therewith fruits for your sustenance. Then set not up rivals unto God when ye know (the truth)?And if ye are in doubt as to what We have revealed from time to time to Our servant then produce a Surah like thereunto; and call your witnesses or helpers (if there are any) besides God if your (doubts) are true. But if ye cannot and of a surety ye cannot then fear the fire whose fuel is Men and Stones which is prepared for those who reject faith. But give glad tidings to those who believe and work righteousness that their portion is Gardens beneath which rivers flow. Every time they are fed with fruits therefrom, they say: ‘Why this is what we were fed with before’ for they are given things in similitude and they have therein companions (pure and holy) and they abide therein (forever). Allah disdains not to use the similitude of things lowest as well as highest. Those who believe know that it is truth from their Lord; but those who reject faith say: ‘What means God by this similitude?’ By it He causes many to stray and many He leads into the right path but He causes not to stray except those who forsake (the path), those who break God’s covenant after it is ratified and who sunder what God has ordered to be joined and do mischief on earth: These cause loss (only) to themselves. How can ye reject the faith in God? Seeing that ye were without life and He gave you life. Then will He cause you to die and will again bring you to life; and again, to Him will ye return. It is He who hath created for you all things that are on earth; moreover, His design comprehended the heavens for He gave order and perfection to the seven firmaments and of all things he hath perfect knowledge”.

May Almighty Allah strengthen our faith in the ultimate power of Almighty Allah at all times, and in every situation. Ameen.

