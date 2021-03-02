Minor fire incident at Nigerian Army Headquarters

There was a minor fire outbreak at the Nigerian Army Headquarters, Abuja. No casualty was recorded in the incident which occurred at about 10 am on Thursday.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen by the Director of the Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Mohammed Yerima.

The statement explained that the incident occurred due to an electrical fault.

According to the statement, “the wires from the renovated building clashed thereby resulting in a spark which generated to the fire outbreak.”

It, however, revealed that the combined teams from the Nigerian Army, Navy, Airforce and Federal Fire Services have since put out the fire. It added that normalcy has since returned to the Headquarters and routine activities are going on.

The statement reads in part: “The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Major General Ibrahim Attahiru has commended the fire service teams for their proactiveness in curtailing the spread of the fire and bringing everything under control.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…

[TRENDING] Lekki Shootings: Why We Lied About Our Presence — General Taiwo

The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing the killings at Lekki Toll Gate, on Saturday resumed viewing of the 24hrs footage of the October 20, 2020 shooting of #EndSARS protesters by personnel of the Nigerian Army…