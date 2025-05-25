Minna: Court orders remand of three suspects over alleged culpable homicide, others

A Senior Magistrate Court Six in Minna, Niger State, presided over by Hajiya Halima Balaraba Yusuf, has ordered the remand in prison custody of three suspects.

The three defendants are standing trial on five counts of criminal conspiracy, criminal trespass, extortion, attempted culpable homicide, and mischief.

According to the Police First Information Report (FIR), marked MN/CR/52/2025, made available in court and obtained by newsmen, the five charges contravene sections 97(1), 348, 229, 292, and 327 of the Penal Code Law.

The suspects, Malik Abdullahi, Zakariya Abdullahi, and Suleiman Isyaku, all from Tamaworo Village via Doko community in Lavun Local Government Area of Niger State, are accused of conspiring with 18 others now at large. They allegedly trespassed into the Fadama farmland of Abubakar Andrew in the Ladazo area of Nku village via Doko, Lavun Local Government Area.

Andrew stated that on 17 April 2025, he led a team of farmers to his farm when the three defendants and the 18 others now at large attacked them with dangerous weapons, including cutlasses, sticks, an axe, and a Dane gun.

“In the process, one Ibrahim Olaniyan sustained injuries on his leg, while one Emmanuel Silas Jiya sustained an injury on his body. They also made away with a sum of three hundred and ninety-eight thousand naira (N398,000), destroyed six motorcycles valued at N1,361,000, and sixteen mobile phones of different models, with their values yet to be ascertained.”

When the charges were read to them by the presiding Senior Magistrate, Hajiya Halima Balaraba Yusuf, they all pleaded not guilty.

At this point, their defence counsel, Barrister Aliyu Bida, told the court, “I have an oral application to make for their bail.”

The presiding magistrate responded, “You know what to do as regards their bail, you better do what you are supposed to do.”

The police prosecutor, Inspector Emmanuel Bassa, had earlier informed the court that one of the charges levelled against the defendants is not ordinarily bailable and prayed for their remand in correctional custody.

Hajiya Halima Balaraba Yusuf then ordered their remand in Minna Federal Correctional Custody and adjourned the case to 27 June 2025 for further mention.

