Minna Catholic Bishop tasks politicians, journalists on truth

The Catholic Bishop of Minna Diocese, in Niger State Most Revd Martin Uzoukwu, has called on the political leaders in the country as well media practitioners to always ensure that they stand on the side of truth to save Nigeria from imminence collapse.

The Cleric made the call on Sunday as part of the activities marking the 55th World Communication Day at the St. Michael Catholic Cathedral Church, Minna, saying, “whatever we do, we will be accountable to God”.

Bishop Uzoukwu while speaking on the theme of this year’s World Communication Day: “Come and see” said the country needs the truth to survive and “we encourage our politicians to always speak the truth”.

He expressed optimism that whatever the country is presently passing through will soon come to an end, adding that Nigerians must speak the truth because it was only the truth that can salvage the situation that the nation and the citizenry is facing.

He said: “I want the media to adhere strictly to the tenets of the profession by standing on the side of truth. You must shelve the bad and ugly side even though the truth is bitter. Say the right thing and speak to your conscience.”

Earlier, the Diocesan communications director, Revd. Fr. Jude Offor while saying that the media has what it takes to save the country added that “whatever you say can either make or mar the society”.

