Minjin wants artistes to be more creative

As Nigerians continue to battle the onslaught of coronavirus pandemic, singer-cum-songwriter, Lawanson Adewale, popularly known as, Minjin, has reminded fellow entertainers of the need to make judicious use of this period in their various arts, noting that although the industry is one of the most affected at the moment as most entertainers have lost millions of naira on canceled gigs.

Speaking to R on how he has managed to stay creative and sustain himself, Minjin disclosed that although he still does a lot of musical recordings and collaborations some of which would soon be out, he has found love in artistic painting via his Magicart creations as a means of not losing his sense of creativity.

He stated that the pandemic period was a blessing for the industry following the release of with several songs, EPs and albums. He thereby encouraged other music creative of the need to utilize this period with good materials that would stand the test of time.

Since 2010 after playing Troy, the lead male character in the first all-black cast high school musical, Minjin has been regarded by music fans for his vocal prowess. The singer has followed up that success with multiple singles which have earned positive reviews.

R can gather Minjin, who is signed to his own imprint, Skookum Heritage Entertainment (SHE), is currently working on an EP.

