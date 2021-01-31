Ministry wants Kwara governor’s intervention over alleged harassment

A call has gone to the Kwara State governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, to intervene and rescue members of a denomination, Evidence of Christ Ministry International from alleged harassment being suffered at the hands of security operatives in the state over false allegations.

Speaking to Tribune Church News on behalf of the ministry, one of the ministers, Pastor Oluwabukunmi Adewale, said that members of the ministry were recently arrested and detained over allegations of child trafficking and abduction.

Adewale explained that the ministry had never been involved in any issue of child trafficking or abduction as alleged by the law enforcement agents, adding that all the children evacuated from the church, including a one-year-old boy, had their parents as church members.

The minister also said that the refusal of her fellowship to join either the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) or the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) is a matter of choice which should not invalidate their mode of worship.

She also denied the allegations that the church is being funded by international organisations, saying that all allegations against the fellowship were unfounded.

Adewale described the allegations that members are asked to burn their certificates as a means of worshiping God as false, saying that, “the fellowship had sponsored the underprivileged in schools up to tertiary institutions. What will be the essence of sending people to acquire certificates when such will be burnt at the end?”

She, therefore, appealed to Governor AbdulRazaq to intervene by setting up a panel to investigate issues surrounding the harassment of her church and all other issues raised against the ministry and to point out where the ministry violated the provisions enshrined in the nation’s constitution.

