A delegation from the Ministry of Petroleum, Abuja, has visited the Petroleum Training Institute (PTI) for a physical inspection of facilities with a view to repositioning the institute for better performance in the oil and gas industry.

The delegation was led by the Director of the ministry who also represented the minister, Timipre Sylva, Mrs Asmau Shehu Adaji, to the institute on Monday.

Speaking on the visit, Mrs Adaji said though the current regime was almost up, the committee the purpose the committee set up to look at the positioning and restructuring of the institute would be achieved.

“We’re here as a committee set up to look at the positioning and restructuring of the institute and the main purpose we’re here is assessment.

“We need to physically inspect the institute and see where they are now so that we can pass the information to the government. We’re here for two days.

“They’ve talked about some equipment that are obsolete and looking for funds. The main purpose is funding.

“As you can see, we want to restructure the institute to meet first class in line with international best practices to be able to provide the manpower for the oil and gas industry especially now that the Act setting up PTI has been approved and much is expected in the Act,” Mrs Adaji.

She expressed gladness for the zeal shown by staff of the institute towards the need for the repositioning of the institute.

Earlier, Principal and Chief Executive of PTI, Dr Henry Adebowale Adimula, thanked the Minister of State for Petroleum and the leadership of the ministry for the interest in the growth of the institute.

“It’s a long awaited visit. We believe we can reposition the institute before the end of this regime.

“We’ve been working on this for some years and this is like the final drive to achieve the aim of repositioning the Institute as the training hub for the oil and gas industry in Nigeria and the entire Africa region,” he noted.