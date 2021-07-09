Ministry of Mines set to launch made in Nigeria Barite bagged “Proudly Nigeria”

The Ministry of Mines and Steel Development is set to launch its made in Nigeria Barite in its bid to develop the value chain of mineral resources in Nigeria and achieve its Presidential mandate to prioritise and develop seven strategic minerals in the Mining Roadmap.

Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Architect Olamilekan Adegbite made this known while playing host to a delegation from the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), led by the Executive Secretary, Mr Ogbonnaya Orji, during a courtesy visit to the ministry in Abuja.

A statement signed by Tine-Iulun M.A on behalf of the Head of Press and Public Relations Unit of the ministry, Mrs Etore Thomas, quoted the minister as saying the ministry has succeeded in achieving the development of barite from extraction, milling and bagging stages to support local industries, as well as for export, which the logo bagged “Proudly Nigeria.”

Architect Adegbite, who acknowledged the impressive contribution of NEITI in ensuring transparency and accountability in the sector, added that the ministry was working at updating and upgrading its ICT infrastructure to enable it to link the 10 agencies in the ministry to ensure that all data of royalties paid and funds received would be properly monitored and uploaded to the ministry’s server for online real-time accessibility.

He, therefore, assured of the ministry’s continued cooperation with the organization.

In his remarks, Minister of State, Dr Uchechukwu Sampson Ogah, appreciated NEITI for the visit, noting that the collaboration between the ministry and NEITI was of great importance as it would ensure mining accruals are transparently monitored.

Earlier, the Executive Secretary of NEITI, Mr Orji said the purpose of the visit was to deepen the relationship with the ministry and share data that would enable the organisation report accurately and transparently the activities in the sector.

Mr Orji noted that sharing information and data with NEITI would attract investors and build confidence in the mining sector.

He, therefore, requested that the ministry’s website be uploaded regularly to enable would be investors to get the right information from the ministry’s web page.

Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary, Dr (Mrs.) Oluwatoyin Akinlade, who was represented by Director of Artisanal and Small Scale Mining, Mr Patrick Ojeka, disclosed that the days of NEITI auditing the ministry without its knowledge were over as the ministry was ready and willing to share information of its activities and data with the organisation.

