As ministers begin to settle down for national assignment, KUNLE ODEREMI, writes on the task ahead, given the Renewed Hope agenda of the President Bola Tinubu administration.

A common parlance among advocates of democracy is that it is the best form of government. The claim is often strengthened by the view that a worse civilian administration is better than a benevolent military dictatorship. While the former is subject to the rule of law and accountability, the latter is infamous for lack of transparency and autocracy because of the command structure of the military establishment. Under the constitution, civilian president, governor and other elected political office holders are accountable to the people, unlike the military regime that believes on the rule of the thumb. In effect, the word of the politician with the mandate of the electorate should be his bond. Thus from 1999 when President Olusegun Obasanjo formed the first cabinet to the current dispensation of President Bola Tinubu, ministers have continued to expand the scope of the contract with the people through promises to rekindle hope about the country. While keying into the blueprint of their principals, who in this case, are presidents, the ministers more often than not, promised to squeeze water out of stone so that Nigerians can literally breathe again. For instance, there was the promise to revamp the power sector to serve as catalyst for economic growth and development.

Some members of the first cabinet of President Obasanjo included Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the late Chief Bola Ige, who was in charge of power and steel; Dr Olusegun Agagu; Ojo Madueke; Alabo Tonye; Graham Douglas between 2001 and 2003. The cabinet was an admixture of technocrats and politicians who were either unsuccessful at the general election or those regarded as godfathers and sacred cows. Those ministers were picked mostly from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with a few others coming from the opposition Alliance for Democracy (AD) and the All Peoples Party (APP). In 2003 to 2007, the names of Professor Dora Akinyili, Muktar Shagari, Frank Nweke (Jnr), Liyel Imoke, Isa Yuguda and Chief Femi Fani-Kayode were added to the list of 34 ministers which comprised Okonjo-Iweala.

From 1999 – 2023

In 24 years after the country transited from military to civilian regime, more than enough ministers have served at different times. The list does not include ministers of states, a few of whom were later upgraded to the status of full ministers due to resignation by substantive ministers seeking elective office such as president or governors. A couple of others were fired by the government for malfeasance while in office, just as other minister had vacated their positions, following cabinet reshuffles at different occasions by incumbent presidents.

There were some ministers, who were consumed by controversies that trailed their activities in official capacity. Nonetheless, some ministers were perceived to be the arrowheads of an incumbent presidents under different dispensations since May 29, 1999. Under the administration of Obasanjo, some of the ‘star’ ministers included: Mallam Nasir el-Rufai; Oby Ezekwesili; Okonjo-Iweala; Chief Ige, Professor Doras Akunyili; late Chief Sunday Afolabi and the late Chief Tony Anenih. Among the ‘playmakers in the late President Umaru Yar’Adua administration’s were Nyesom Wike, Mohammed Bello Adoke, Dora Akunyili, Bala Mohammed Aganga. Under Jonathan, Elder Peter Godsday Orubebe in charge of Delta Affairs; Mrs Diezani Alison-Madueke (Petroleum Resources); Iyom Josephine Anenih (Women Affairs); Senator Sanusi M. Dagash held sway, just as a former governor of Lagos State, Mr Raji Fashola; General Abdulrahman Danbazzau (retd) and Abubakar Malami (SAN) were among those that formed the alter ego of the Buhari cabinet.

Old structures

Some concerned citizens have called on Tinubu to start thinking about the issue restructuring. Their belief is that the existing structure constitutes a major impediment to achieving stability and progress because of incongruity and imbalance. Others claim the disequilibrium in the present structure poses a serious challenge to whoever finds himself in the corridors of power, among them, ministers determined to perform optimally after they would have made sizzling promises at inception. The third school of thought is about the existence of powerful forces that have consistently dominated the political space who tend to resist change. Members of these groups liaise with others regarded as sacred cows within and outside the Establishment to frustrate due process in the business of government. How prepared are the ministers to dismantle those structures and overcome the awesome influence of their godfathers? Members of the cabal exist in critical and strategic sectors such as the maritime, power, transportation, oil and gas, to name but few, where the Tinubu administration has created new structures with the objective of leveraging on the immense economic benefits in those areas.





New wine

The ministers were specific on what they have planned to do differently in the bid to bring succour to the citizenry. For example, the Minister of Finance and the Co-ordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Olawale Edun, has solicited the support of the management and staff of his ministry to actualise President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda. He acknowledged the trust, opportunity and honour given to him to serve, stating: that they have a responsibility to perform and deliver on the president’s mandate. His words: “We must deliver and we must perform” adding that the expectations of Nigerians from the president were high and he had come to correct most abnormalities, promising to do whatever was possible to minimise the sufferings of Nigerians.” According to him, his job was to help in sustaining the reforms initiated by the former Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Samsuna Ahmed.

For Wike, the new minister for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), there has to be a paradigm shift in the implementation of government policies. “It is not going to be business as usual. So many people have complained that the FCT has lost the sense for which it was established by its founding fathers. We have to make the FCT one of the best cities in the world. This is one of the things we want to do in the short, medium and long terms,” he promised.

A lot of experts have expressed concerned over the foreign policy direction of the country over the years. They have advocated a more pragmatic approach and attitude towards Nigeria regaining its first-class rating in diplomacy and international policies and politics. Accordingly, the new Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, has promised to unveil the administration’s foreign policy vision in a few days’ time. He called for the support of the staff in his ministry in the efforts to place Nigeria in its true position at the international front, stating that it was the responsibility of the staff to uphold the standard of the ministry. He said: “The Ministry for Foreign Affairs is at the forefront of promoting Nigeria’s interest and protecting our citizens abroad. As a historically important ministry, foreign affairs has long represented the high standard of excellence. It is, therefore, our job to make sure that those standards never fail. Each and every one of us has a key role to play. These are turbulent times. From the unfolding political crisis in Niger Republic to the regional insecurity and economic uncertainty, we have a lot of work to do. In the coming days, I will be meeting with many of you to better understand the needs of the ministry and develop plans to tackle these challenges. In due time, we will also be unveiling a new vision for Nigeria’s foreign policy: the four Ds: diplomacy which is centred on development, democracy, demography and diaspora. We hope to find modern solutions in order to address complex modern problems. I will count on your support and partnership. I believe with your support; we can place Nigeria where she belongs at the pinnacle of regional and global decision making.”

On his part, the new Minister of Power, Bayo Adelabu says his priority is to revive the power sector because of its strategic place in the scheme of things. “Our aim is to empower Nigeria through reliable and accessible power, ensuring that every home, industry, school and business benefits from our efforts,” he stated.

Mr President’s agenda

At their inauguration, most of the ministers affirmed their commitment to serving the country conscientiously, diligently towards repositioning it. Most of the promises were on food security, national security, rescuing the power sector, reviving the real sector of the economy, arresting infrastructural decay, giving fillip to the troubled education sector, as well as moving the country from a monolithic economy to the era of diversification so as to boost foreign earnings by the country. Those dizzying season of high hopes have been rekindled by the new set of ministers, who President Tinubu has advised not to perceive themselves as regional or ethnic representatives, whose vision and mission would be blurred by narrow tendency instead of an altruistic national perception and focus.

In his address to his ministers, the president tactically declared a tripartite contract. It involves him with the ministers and the populace, saying: “Since my inauguration on May 29, I have taken steps to begin implementing the agenda for which I campaigned and for which I received the mandate of the Nigerian people. With the inauguration of ministers today, we are about to accelerate our governing efforts forward, highlighting our best aspiration for Nigerians.

“In this new assignment, we are in this boat together, even if it is a vehicle, I am the driver. The entire nation sits watchful, as you and I navigate this vehicle. We must hold each other responsible. We have to do the job to meet the expectations of all Nigerians.” How they squeeze water out of stone remains in the belly of time.

