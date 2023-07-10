Former Chief of Staff to the Imo State Governor, Uche Nwosu, has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to appoint more technocrats from the private sector as ministers in his cabinet.

Nwosu, who made the call at a media chat with journalists also tasked the President to consider character, competence and patriotism as the hallmarks of appointing his minister to his cabinet.

Nwosu further urged Nigerians to give Tinubu a few weeks more to appoint his ministers, adding that it’s not an easy task to lead a country like Nigeria.

“We don’t want the president to make a mistake, so that tomorrow nobody will accuse Tinubu or the Ministers for not performing well. So he should be given time to appoint his cabinet.

“What I expect from Mr. President and the character of people he should choose, are people that are competent, have character, patriotic Nigerians and people who don’t have this atom of nepotism. We want ministers that will come and represent the interest of all Nigerians and not a particular region of the country.

“So these are the qualities Tinubu should look out for when appointing his ministers. I pray that 50-65 percent of Tinubu’s ministerial list should be people from the private sector, technocrats and then he can add them up with politicians to garnish the cabinet.

“But I believe that being a former governor and with what he has done in Lagos, he will do justice to what Nigerians will believe in,” he said.

On Tax Reform Committee set up by the President, Nwosu advised the committee not to be in hurry to come out with report.

“They should not act on what they see on the pages of newspapers; rather, they should consult all the stakeholders who are major in businesses.

“They should not depend on big businesses alone, they should also look at small businesses and have a town hall meeting with them especially in Nigeria’s major industries and these are those ways they can come up with a model to cater for the small, medium and big businesses when it comes issue of taxes and Mr President should be able to implement it.”

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE