Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Dr Mariya Mahmoud, has called on the FCT pilgrims to abide by all the new policies introduced by the Saudi authorities, especially the movement in groups, transportation policy, and feeding arrangements among others.

The Minister made this call at the farewell ceremony marking the departure of the 2024 FCT intending pilgrims to the holy land of Saudi Arabia, held at the Hajj permanent site.

Mahmoud expressed confidence that the FCT Hajj operation this year would be rated higher than the previous ones, going by the commitment of the officials.

She further stated that despite all challenges, the FCT Administration remains committed in doing everything possible to ensure that the FCT contingent gets the best treatment compared to any other state of the federation.

“For us to actualize success in the operation, the FCT Administration was proactive in ensuring that all the intending pilgrims complied with relevant policies to participate in the spiritual journey.

“It is the conviction of the present Administration in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, that the pilgrimage to the holy land is a journey of a lifetime which every Muslim, with the means, is enjoined to partake.

“In order to actualize the success of this important religious obligation, the FCT Administration, through the FCT Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, conducted programmes and medical screening for both intending pilgrims and officials in conformity with the guidelines set by the relevant authorities for the Hajj operation this year,” she affirmed.

Mahmoud, therefore, urged pilgrims to remember that Nigeria is passing through some economic and security challenges which require prayers, saying “Our country needs to remain united despite our differences”.

In her words; “We all need to pray for our dear country, in fact, our country Nigeria is passing through difficult reforms that need our prayers for the better.

“And we should support the Administration and pray for the success of the various policies aimed at putting the country back on its right track in accordance with the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr. President”.

The Director of FCT Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Malam Abubakar Adamu Evuti, in his remarks at the occasion, revealed that a total of 2,977 pilgrims would be lifted from the Federal Capital Territory in this year’s Hajj operations.

He also stated that the figure comprises regular seats allocated to the board by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), the seats registered through the Hajj Saving Schemes (HSS) and seats allocated to stakeholders due to the peculiar status of the FCT.

He noted that experienced and committed officials were mobilized for the operation to ensure optimum service delivery so that the intending pilgrims attain Hajj Mabrur.

He warned that the board would not tolerate any act of indiscipline, as anybody found wanting during the exercise would have himself or herself to blame.

While appreciating the efforts of the FCT Administration that made it possible to secure a befitting accommodation in Makkah for the intending pilgrims, he stated that this singular initiative would enable the intending pilgrims to perform their five daily obligatory prayers at the holy Masjid with ease.

Evuti, therefore, called on the pilgrims to be law-abiding throughout this religious journey.