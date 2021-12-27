Minister symphatises with Next Cash and Carry Mall owners over loss of properties

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq has expressed deep sympathy for the loss of goods and property worth billions of Naira, in a fire incident which razed a popular shopping complex Next Cash and Carry in Abuja on Boxing Day.

The minister also decried the rising incidences of fire disasters in the country and called for caution to avoid future occurrences.

Farouq directed the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to help in rescue operations to salvage some of the items on the day of the inferno.

“This is a sad occurrence happening on a day of celebration. It is most unfortunate for those who lost their goods and livelihood at this critical time.

“This is the harmattan season and prone to a lot of sparks and fire disasters.

“We urge shop owners, traders and market dwellers to be more vigilant and endeavour to switch off all appliances before leaving their shops and market. Report any suspicious movements to security operatives.

“The fire in Next Cash and Carry is very unfortunate and we pray that this does not happen again.”

According to the Minister, the shopping complex which caught fire in the night of Christmas Day was said to have been caused by an electrical malfunction.

