Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, has urged the people of the South-East to support President Bola Tinubu in the January 16, 2027 general election, saying his administration has taken steps to rebuild trust with the Igbo people.



Odumegwu-Ojukwu made the appeal while welcoming Tinubu to Enugu State ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) South-East zonal presidential rally, describing the President’s visit as an opportunity to strengthen national unity and consolidate relations between the Federal Government and the South-East.



In a welcome message released on Friday, the minister said Tinubu had demonstrated commitment to ensuring that every region had a sense of belonging through federal appointments, interventions and development projects.



She said the President had, over the past three years, steered the country through difficult reforms while maintaining his commitment to a united Nigeria where no region was left behind.





“Throughout this period, you have consistently emphasised the need for a united Nigeria, where every region has a place at the table and an opportunity to contribute to our collective progress,” she said.



The minister, who described herself as a cabinet member from the South-East, said she had witnessed the President’s commitment to inclusion and the welfare of Nigerians, both within and outside the country.



She cited the evacuation of Nigerians affected by xenophobic attacks in South Africa as an example, noting that Tinubu not only directed their evacuation but also ensured that funds were approved and released for their safe return.



“This demonstrated your conviction that Nigeria must stand by its citizens in their hour of need,” she said.



Odumegwu-Ojukwu also highlighted the President’s intervention in the case of Nigerians sentenced in Ethiopia, disclosing that he directed the Federal Government to expedite the agreement on the transfer of sentenced persons between both countries.



She said Tinubu had granted anticipatory approval for the ratification of the agreement, while outstanding legal and procedural requirements for its implementation were being addressed.



According to her, the intervention would reassure affected Nigerians and their families that the country remained committed to protecting its citizens, irrespective of where they found themselves.



The minister further said the Tinubu administration had made diaspora engagement a major pillar of Nigeria’s foreign policy by recognising Nigerians abroad as important national assets.



She explained that the President directed that his official foreign trips, as well as those of the Vice-President and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, should include engagements with Nigerians in the diaspora.



Odumegwu-Ojukwu said the policy had strengthened the relationship between Nigerians abroad and their government, adding that the administration’s actions demonstrated its determination to promote inclusion and national cohesion.



Describing nation-building as a process requiring patience, sacrifice and sustained commitment, she said its success should be measured by the future created for generations yet unborn.



Welcoming Tinubu to Enugu, which she described as her birthplace and ancestral home, the minister urged residents of the South-East to receive the President with the hospitality and goodwill for which the Igbo people were known.



She, however, made a direct political appeal, urging the people to translate their appreciation of the administration’s interventions in the region into electoral support for Tinubu in 2027.



“Above all, I urge Ndi Igbo to demonstrate their appreciation for your commitment to rebuilding the South-East by their support for you on January 16, 2027,” she said.



The minister expressed optimism that the President’s visit would deepen understanding, strengthen partnerships and advance the shared aspiration for a peaceful, united and prosperous Nigeria.



She concluded her message in Igbo, welcoming Tinubu to Enugu with the words: “Deeje! Nnoo! Welcome to Enugu, Mr President.” ALSO READ: 2027: ‘Tinubu Must Stay’ DG seeks inter-party peace summit over rising violence “Throughout this period, you have consistently emphasised the need for a united Nigeria, where every region has a place at the table and an opportunity to contribute to our collective progress,” she said.The minister, who described herself as a cabinet member from the South-East, said she had witnessed the President’s commitment to inclusion and the welfare of Nigerians, both within and outside the country.She cited the evacuation of Nigerians affected by xenophobic attacks in South Africa as an example, noting that Tinubu not only directed their evacuation but also ensured that funds were approved and released for their safe return.“This demonstrated your conviction that Nigeria must stand by its citizens in their hour of need,” she said.Odumegwu-Ojukwu also highlighted the President’s intervention in the case of Nigerians sentenced in Ethiopia, disclosing that he directed the Federal Government to expedite the agreement on the transfer of sentenced persons between both countries.She said Tinubu had granted anticipatory approval for the ratification of the agreement, while outstanding legal and procedural requirements for its implementation were being addressed.According to her, the intervention would reassure affected Nigerians and their families that the country remained committed to protecting its citizens, irrespective of where they found themselves.The minister further said the Tinubu administration had made diaspora engagement a major pillar of Nigeria’s foreign policy by recognising Nigerians abroad as important national assets.She explained that the President directed that his official foreign trips, as well as those of the Vice-President and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, should include engagements with Nigerians in the diaspora.Odumegwu-Ojukwu said the policy had strengthened the relationship between Nigerians abroad and their government, adding that the administration’s actions demonstrated its determination to promote inclusion and national cohesion.Describing nation-building as a process requiring patience, sacrifice and sustained commitment, she said its success should be measured by the future created for generations yet unborn.Welcoming Tinubu to Enugu, which she described as her birthplace and ancestral home, the minister urged residents of the South-East to receive the President with the hospitality and goodwill for which the Igbo people were known.She, however, made a direct political appeal, urging the people to translate their appreciation of the administration’s interventions in the region into electoral support for Tinubu in 2027.“Above all, I urge Ndi Igbo to demonstrate their appreciation for your commitment to rebuilding the South-East by their support for you on January 16, 2027,” she said.The minister expressed optimism that the President’s visit would deepen understanding, strengthen partnerships and advance the shared aspiration for a peaceful, united and prosperous Nigeria.She concluded her message in Igbo, welcoming Tinubu to Enugu with the words: “Deeje! Nnoo! Welcome to Enugu, Mr President.”