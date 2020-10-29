Minister secures partnership for youth development, meets Ibadan indigenes

In continuation of his consultative meeting across Oyo State, Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare met with members of the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes with a promise that the Federal Government will ensure more opportunities for the youth.

Speaking during the meeting, Mr Dare said: “What happened in the #EndSARS protest affects all Nigerian one way or the other. So we must all be concerned.

“My meeting is in line with the Presidential directives that Ministers should go back to their states to secure the understanding and support of community leaders and the youth and to intimate you of what government is doing.”

He further said: “Youth and sports are non-partisan, hence we must carry everyone along because it involves all Nigerians irrespective of where they come from.

“I met with the youth and told them what the government is doing to address their concerns. Most of the youth came into the meeting angry, but we parted as friends because we were able to resolve most of their grievances. We shall continue to engage them through various platforms.”

In his response, President General of the 54 community clubs strong CCII, Chief Yemi Soladoye said: “You are a source of pride to Oyo State. With your performance, you have brought credibility and visionary leadership to the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development. We would lend our support to your projects.

“We are ready to cooperate with you on information dissemination, monitor and evaluate your projects. We are also ready to partner with you on attitudinal modifications of our youths.”

Chief Soladoye further disclosed: “We are interested in the development of our youths, hence we are ready to donate land for the building of a youth centre and also deploy our social media to publicise your programmes and initiatives.”

The Ibadan Central Council of Indigenes is an umbrella body for all the social-cultural clubs/societies of Ibadan extraction. The body champions the social, political and economic development of the state.

