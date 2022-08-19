Minister of State for FCT heads APC North Central Youth Campaign Organization

The Minister of State for Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, has been nominated to head the All Progressives Congress (APC) North Central Youth Campaign Organization, in a move geared toward the 2023 general elections.

At the inauguration ceremony held in Abuja, the minister specifically charged the group to positively project programmes and policies of the federal government aimed at improving the lives of the youths.

Aliyu, who commended the APC youths for being part of political processes in Nigeria, also acknowledged that the youth remains the building block of any nation.

She, however, used the occasion to remind the group of the enormous task ahead of the ruling party, the APC, stressing that it remains the collective responsibility of the youths to advertise to Nigerians what the incumbent government has done thus far.

“I make bold to say that the government of President Muhammadu Buhari has provided quite a handful of programmes aimed at improving the lives of the youths and to shape them towards governance and becoming great leaders.

“However, agents of distractions and social media warlords will stop at nothing to pull down the government.

“I, therefore, urge you all to take advantage of your numerical strength to positively project the various policies and programmes provided by the federal government,” she affirmed.

The minister stated that going forward Nigerians have a lot to accomplish together as it is the intention of the ruling party to leave behind a lasting legacy for Nigerians.

Speaking earlier, the zonal youth leader of North Central, Hon. Zubair Aliyu assured that with the inauguration of the organisation, the group had concluded plans to meet the target of mobilizing 10 million youths of the 24 million registered voters in north central

He further said; “We are ready to mobilise and deliver overwhelming youth votes to coast APC to victory at all levels in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

“We are out for serious electoral business aiming to re-write APC political story in Nigeria politics. We are also out and ready to step up the game to ensure all-round victory come 2023”.

The high point of the event was the inauguration of the North Central Youth Campaign Organization by the APC National Vice Chairman of North Central, Alhaji. Maizu Bawa.

