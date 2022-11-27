Minister, NCC, others urge businesses to deepen digital transformation

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr, Isa Ibrahim Pantami, the Executive Vice Chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta and the Chief Executive Officer of Liquid Intelligent Technologies, Mr Wole Abu, have stressed the need for businesses to deepen digital transformation growth in Nigeria and the rest of Africa, through technology infrastructure.

They said this during the launch of Liquid Intelligent Technologies in Nigeria at the weekend, adding that the launch in Nigeria will further deepen digital transformation in Africa.

Pantami who was represented by the Digital Architect Manager, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Dr Falilat Jimoh, said the launch of Liquid Intelligent Technologies in Nigeria, would further enhance internet connectivity in Nigeria and the rest of Africa since connectivity has become a necessity in driving the fourth industrial revolution and the digital transformation agenda.

“In Nigeria, we have experienced the impact of the digital economy that is driven by connectivity, which has accelerated the growth of several sectors of the Nigerian economy.

“In 2020, Information and Communications Technology (ICT), contributed 18.44 per cent to Nigeria’s GDP, which was the highest sector contribution to GDP.

“Again, ICT helped |Nigeria to exit the recession triggered by COVID-19, much faster than was predicted by experts, Nigeria must therefore take advantage of the opportunities that Liquid Intelligent Technologies is bringing to the country,” Pantami said.

Danbatta, who was also represented at the launch by the Director, Technical Standard and Network Integrity at NCC, Wakil Bako, said the launch of Liquid Intelligent Technology would offer Nigeria the opportunity to become globally competitive in the 21st Century.

He said NCC would continue to encourage new players in the ICT sector to further drive digital transformation growth in the country. “As a leading provider of digital infrastructure, Liquid Intelligent Network is expected to leverage its cloud and cybersecurity services to further drive digital transformation in Nigeria,” Danbatta said.

President, Association of Telecom Companies of Nigeria (ATCON), Ikechukwu Nnamani, who gave the keynote address that was centred on the benefits of a digital economy, said the world had already entered into the digital era, and that Nigeria must be part of the digital transformation in the digital era.

“The future is digital and businesses have moved online. The benefits that come with the digital economy are numerous, which include transparency in governance, economic growth and job creation, among others,” Nnamani said.

In his welcome remarks, Abu said Liquid Intelligent Technologies was launched in Nigeria to tell the African story of digital transformation on the continent.

“Liquid Intelligent Technologies is part of a global powerhouse called Cassava Technologies that is driving global digital transformation.

“The launch of Liquid Intelligent Technologies in Nigeria will further help to connect the rest of Africa to the internet and the digital economy space.

“Our desire is to transform the African continent by empowering Africans, Nigeria inclusive, as well as businesses with intelligent technology solutions,” Abu said.





The highlight of the launch was a panel session that discussed digital transformation growth in Nigeria and Africa.

