Minister, NCAC, NIHOTOUR, S/Africa Tourism, ITPN, Ibru, others condole FTAN over Salah Rabo’s death

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed and other stakeholders in the tourism industry have sympathised with the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), Acting President, Mr Nkeurewm Onung on the death of the association’s president, Alhaji Saleh Rabo.

In his condolence letter signed by the Permanent Secretary, Dr (Mrs) Ifeoma Adora Anyanwutaku, the Minister expressed sadness over the shocking news of the death of Alhaji Saleh Rabo.

According to the letter, Mohammed said “Alhaji Saleh Rabo was a seasoned practitioner, an ardent promoter of tourism, who contributed immensely to the growth and development of tourism in Nigeria.

He was a strong advocate and driver of private sector participation in synergy with the public sector. His numerous and invaluable contributions to the Nigeria tourism sector cannot be overemphasised.

“We pray that God in His infinite mercies will grant the family, tourism stakeholders and associates the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”

The Acting President, FTAN, Mr Nkeurewem Onung, who led the delegation on a condolence visit to the family house of Alhaji Saleh Rabo in Abuja, disclosed that FTAN would organise an elaborate and befitting event where friends, stakeholders and families of the departed president would be invited to mark the demise of Alhaji Saleh Rabo on the 40th day after the ongoing Ramadan.

The Director-General, NCAC, Chief Olusegun Runsewe, described the late tourism influencer and President of the FTAN, as an embodiment of humility and lover of Nigerian culture, saying his sudden passage was a huge loss to the Nigerian cultural tourism community and therefore, would be hard to fill.

“Alhaji Saleh Rabo is like a brother to me and had in his time here on earth, supported the work we are doing at NCAC and also to other organisations and the outpouring of grief from all stakeholders in the industry; is indicative of how much he was loved and revered by those who came across him while alive.

The Director-General, National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), Alhaji Nura Sani Kangiwa, has also mourned the death of Alhaji Saleh

He said the death of Rabo, National President of the FTAN was a great loss to the Nigerian Travel Tourism and Hospitality industry.

Alhaji Kangiwa who extolled the virtues of late Alhaji Saleh Rabo as a committed and hard working professional in the industry, said his expertise and great contributions to the industry would be greatly missed.

Also Chief Abiodun Odusanwo has said that the death of Alhaji Saleh Rabo is indeed a mystery.

He said, “The demise of Alhaji Rabo (FITPN) and late President of FTAN is touching and we pray that may Allah forgive his shortcomings. Ameen.

The Hub Head, West Africa, South African Tourism, Thekiso Rakolojane has also condoled with the members of FTAN over the demise of the association’s president, Alhaji Rabo.

According to Rakolojane “We at South African Tourism are deeply saddened by the sudden passing away of one of Nigeria’s tourism giants, Alhaji Saleh Rabo. “We will miss him and his captivating positive energy. Our relationship with All States Travels and the industry at large will continue as legacy of what he has established.

The pioneer President of FTAN, Goodie Minabo Ibru, in a condolence message said “I received with sadness the death of the former President of Federation of Tourism Association of Nigeria, Alhaji Saleh Rabo whose demise was communicated to me on April 20.

“I send my condolence to his family on this great lost. I pray that the Almighty God will grant his family fortitude to bear the loss and may his rest in peace.”

