Minister lauds unveiling of platform to showcase Ekiti’s cultural, tourism potential

The Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, has said that the energy and creativity of Nigerian youths are critical in driving the potential of the country’s tourism sector.

The Minister spoke in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State, during the unveiling of a platform, ‘ Visit Ekiti, an initiative of a personal photographer to the former governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, aimed at showcasing the rich cultural and tourism potential of the state.

At the event, which was attended by stakeholders within and outside the state, including entrepreneurs, the platform of Visit Ekiti was unveiled, where tourists, foreigners and individuals can see tourist sites to visit in Ekiti State.

Olawande, who was represented by Adedamola Ogunmola, commended the brain behind the concept, noting that it aligned perfectly with the mandate of the ministry for the youths of the country.

He added that the tourism sector has the potential to enhance the socio-economic development of the country, appealing to stakeholders to invest in the sector, which would also provide job opportunities for the youth in the country.

The minister who described Ekiti as one of the states with huge tourism and cultural heritage and sites, said, “This vision is in perfect harmony with the Renewed Hope Initiative of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, which seeks to create a Nigeria where every citizen—especially the youth—has access to opportunities for growth, innovation, and prosperity.

“In this light, Visit Ekiti stands as a timely and strategic partner. Tourism thrives on the enthusiasm and ingenuity of young people—whether as tour operators, digital marketers, cultural curators, or eco-guides. This venture will create employment, inspire entrepreneurship, and strengthen community pride across Ekiti.

“Ekiti’s hills, waterfalls, festivals, and traditions are treasures waiting to be unlocked. With Visit Ekiti, these treasures will be polished, packaged, and presented to the world.

“Visit Ekiti embodies these priorities by showing how cultural heritage and enterprise can be woven into the national fabric of hope, resilience, and renewal.

“The launch of Visit Ekiti is not just the unveiling of a company—it is the unveiling of a dream: a dream to showcase the rich cultural heritage, the breathtaking landscapes, and the profound history of Ekiti to Nigeria, Africa, and the world.

“Tourism is more than leisure; it is a vehicle for economic growth, job creation, and cultural preservation. By investing in tourism, we invest in our people, our youth, and our future.”

Speaking, the Lead and Creative Director of Visit Ekiti Limited, Ayodeji Ogunro, said the initiative was conceived to drive and develop arts, culture and tourism in Ekiti State.

He explained that the project would, in no small measure, open up the state to the rest of the world and, in turn, bolster the state’s economic development and create employment opportunities in line with the shared prosperity agenda of Governor Biodun Oyebanji.

Ogunro said, ” Visit Ekiti is more than a tourism campaign; it is our strategic blueprint for economic transformation. It is the engine that will create jobs, empower our communities, and draw investment into world-class resorts and eco-tourism ventures.

“To our investors and partners, we offer a secure, investment-ready state and a government deeply committed to your success.

“To our people, be the welcoming face of our state. This dream belongs to every single one of us. The journey starts now. Let us all work together to ensure that Ekiti becomes the premier tourist destination in Nigeria.”

In their separate remarks, the representative of the speaker of Ekiti State House of Assembly, Adeoye Aribasoye, the lawmaker representing Ikole constituency 1, Femi Fatunla, and the representative of House of Representatives spokesman, Akin Rotimi, Olusegun Adeyemi, among other speakers, commended Ogunro for the project, describing it as laudable, which would help transform the state.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

