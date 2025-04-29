Minister lauds JAMB as 501 blind candidates sit 2025 UTME

At least 501 blind candidates on Tuesday sat the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) across 11 specialised centres nationwide.

Minister of State for Education, Prof Suwaiba Ahmad Said, while monitoring the exercise at the Centre for the Blind at the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), Abuja, commended the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) for ensuring inclusivity in the tertiary admission process.

The JAMB Equal Opportunity Group (JEOG), which has Emeritus Professor Peter Okebukola as the chairman, supervises and coordinates the conduct of the examination for special needs candidates.

She noted that JAMB has broken barriers in Nigeria’s education landscape by providing full support for candidates with various forms of disabilities.

Said applauded JAMB for not only making the examination accessible but also covering all associated costs, including transportation, accommodation, and personal aides for the special needs candidates.

“Without these provisions, many would never have had the chance to write this exam,” she said, emphasising the Board’s pivotal role in supporting the federal government’s inclusive education agenda.

The Minister also affirmed that with JAMB leading the digital transformation of examinations and pioneering inclusive policies, similar standards will soon be extended to the National Examination Council (NECO) and the West African Examination Council (WAEC), aligning Nigeria with global best practices.

Also speaking, JAMB Registrar, Prof Ishaq Oloyede, stressed the Board’s commitment to equity, stating that inclusivity remains the hallmark of a just society.

“We believe those who are differently abled can perform wonders. That’s why we ensure they feel valued by the nation,” he said.

JAMB currently runs 11 disability-specialised centres in states including Lagos, Edo, Oyo, Kaduna, and the FCT.

The Registrar said each centre is strategically located to bring examination access closer to candidates’ communities.

He disclosed that beyond the examination, candidates who score five credits are refunded their registration fees upon arrival, a gesture he described as “a moral responsibility”.

He said the Board also mainstreams support for deaf candidates at general centres, requiring all instructions to be presented in writing and ensuring complete parity with other examinees.

“They are given badges and visual prompts. It’s expensive – over ₦200,000 is spent per candidate – but it is a cost worth bearing,” the Registrar added.

The inclusive policy, developed with support from education stakeholders like Emeritus Prof Peter Okebukola, also guides tertiary institutions to admit and support students with special needs.

As a result, over 70 per cent of last year’s physically challenged UTME candidates secured admission into universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education.

On his part, the Centre Coordinator at NOUN, Prof Sunday Ododo, also lauded JAMB’s leadership and consistency.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to serve. This is more than an examination, it’s a national commitment to human dignity,” he said.

