Minister harps on partnership to boost African youths’ access to quality healthcare

THE Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, has stressed the importance of partnerships in improving young people’s access to quality healthcare across the continent.

He stated this while receiving international delegates and representatives of the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), International Pharmaceutical Students Federation (IPSF), Africa CDC, African Union, UN Nigeria, WHO, and other partners on a pre-summit visit to his ministry ahead of the Africa Youth Health Summit.

Olawande said Nigeria was proud to host the gathering, which places youth action at the centre of Africa’s health priorities.

“The youth of Nigeria are our country’s greatest asset. We must, therefore, do everything possible to improve their health in order to guarantee their productivity,” the minister said.

He noted that through interventions such as the Yo! Health Initiative and the creation of the Department of Youth Health, Mental and Psychosocial Affairs (YHMPA), the ministry was already working with more than 35 partners to strengthen youth-led health action.

He added that such partnerships will address mental health and align with Agenda 2063 and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

According to him, the summit is designed to recognise youth as leaders and innovators, not just beneficiaries.

He added that the Federal Government looked forward to the expertise of development partners and the creativity of young delegates in shaping policies for a healthier and more prosperous Nigeria and Africa.

“Together, we can build a future where every young African has access to quality healthcare, where mental health is prioritised, and where no youth potential is wasted,” Olawande stated.

