Minister hands over skills acquisition centre to Youth Ministry

Minister of Regional Development, Engineer Abubakar Momoh has formally handed over the Skills Acquisition Centre in Agadagba-Obon, Ese-Odo LGA, Ondo State to the Federal Ministry of Youth Development for completion and use.

Speaking at the handing over ceremony in his office, the Minister said the Skills Acquisition Centres are Federal Government interventions in the nine states of the Niger Delta region, aimed at human capital development and wealth creation through provision of employable skills as a way of curbing restiveness in the region.

According to him, the projects are at different stages of completion due to a number of reasons including initial challenges of youth restiveness at the commencement stage, ecological problems which limited access to site, delayed compensation and inadequate budgetary provision, among others.

Engr. Momoh said that the Federal Ministry of Youth Development, having requested to take over the Skill Centre at Agadagba-Obon, Ese-Odo LGA, Ondo State for completion and proper utilisation, is now set to take over the facility for use on an “as-is basis”.

The Minister stressed that the decision is in the best interest of the two ministries to avoid further deterioration of the facility. This is even as he announced that similar projects in Otuoke in Bayelsa State and Egbema in Imo State, having reached practical completion, had earlier been handed over to the Federal University Otuoke and Federal Polytechnic Nekede respectively by the Ministry.

Minister of Youth Development, Comrade Ayodele Olawande, in his remarks, commended the Ministers and management staff of the Ministry of Regional Development for making the handing over possible.

“What we are doing here is a confirmation that the Ministry of Regional Development is always ready to invest in the future of our young people,” he said.

The Minister described the inter-ministerial collaboration as an indication of shared commitment to inclusive growth, national unity, and youth empowerment.

According to him, transformation of the facility into a National Youth Camp will expand the scope of the initial purpose to include leadership training, digital innovation, entrepreneurial development, civic engagement, and community service, even as it will serve as a rallying point for youth across the South West and the Niger Delta, especially for young people from local communities who deserve equal access to national opportunities.

“The Ministry of Youth Development is committed to making this National Youth Camp a model of excellence and a symbol of what is possible when we work together for the good of our country,” he assured.

Minister of State for Regional Development, Uba Maigari Ahmadu, described the facility as a game changer, to train youth and address multiple issues such as drug abuse and other vices.

Maigari reiterated that collaborations like this between the Ministry of Regional Development and Ministry of Youth Development, and indeed all other Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), is important so as to prioritise and deliver signature projects to Nigerians.

