Minister frowns at infighting between boards, management of transportation agencies

The Minister of Transportation, Alhaji Mu’azu Jaji Sambo has frowned at Infighting Between Boards and Management of agencies under the Federal Ministry of Transportation (FMOT), calling for synergy and cooperation across all agencies of the ministry.

Speaking while fielding questions from newsmen in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State during a 3-Day Retreat by the Federal Ministry of Transportation, the Minister of Transportation said that he hoped that by the end of the retreat , the staff will have a new mindset to implement policies of the ministry.

According to the Minister of Transportation, “I will not end this speech without calling your attention to two salient matters that would aid us in our quest for progress and development and these are:

“Harmonious working relationship within our governing boards with uttermost respect for delegated authorities and responsibilities.

“Ensuring a harmonious working relationship between the ministry and its agencies on one hand and the legislative arm of Government who by the provisions of our Constitution that we have sworn to uphold, is to be accorded all necessary respect and corporations at all times within recognized boundaries.”

The Minister also gave assurances that government is working assiduously to ensure that soon, Inland waterways will be developed enough to move cargoes by barges from Lagos to Onitsha in Anambra State and Lagos to Baro in Lokoja.

“We want to make sure that Inland waterways transportation is developed in such a way that movement of containers and other cargoes by barges from Lagos through the intra-coastal routes to hinterlands will become the new normal.

“We have a dream in the Ministry to move containers from Marina in Lagos to Onitsha in Abambra State and even to Baro in Niger State. That will entail channelization and channel management of the routes from Lagos through the intra-coastal routes up to Onitsha along the river Niger and up to Baro,” the Minister informed.

Answering a question on how to deliver the National Development Plan 2021-2025 as regards transportation, the Minister said: “The plan that we have under the 25 years Railway Modernisation Plan is to connect every State capital by rail”.