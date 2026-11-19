Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, recently joined the governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo, to flag off the construction of the Kogi International Airport at Zariagi, declaring that the landmark project would place the state on the global aviation map and open up new frontiers of economic opportunities.

The minister, who was accompanied by the NCAA’s Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Mr Michael Achimugu, and other top aides, participated in the ceremony alongside the governor, members of the State Executive Council, traditional rulers, and other dignitaries, including the immediate past deputy governor of the state, Mr Edward David Onoja.

Speaking at the event, Governor Ododo described the project as a strategic investment in the economic future of Kogi, emphasising its potential to unlock the state’s enormous agricultural and solid mineral resources for local and international markets.

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The governor noted that Kogi possesses immense economic potential which, if properly harnessed, could position it as a major contributor to Nigeria’s export economy. He explained that the airport would provide a significant boost to the transportation of agricultural produce and mineral resources, attract investors, stimulate commercial activities and create employment opportunities for the people of the state.

He further highlighted the airport’s capacity to facilitate the movement of people and goods, strengthen connectivity, attract new businesses and accelerate the development of supporting infrastructure across the state.

In his remarks, the Honourable Minister, Festus Keyamo, described the flag-off as a historic milestone whose significance would endure for generations.

“What is happening here today, what the Governor has done today, will resonate many, many years, centuries after today, 500 years from today. Do you understand the significance of what is happening here today? Let me tell you the significance. Today, as from today, this village called Zariagi will be on the Global Aviation Map,” the minister declared.

He explained that every recognised airport around the world is identified through a global aviation coding system, noting that the establishment of the airport would give Zariagi international visibility within the aviation community through the relevant identification and coding processes of the International Air Transport Association (IATA).