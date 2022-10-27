Minister facilitates laptop donation from Maritime Academy to 10 students

The Hon. Minister of Transportation, Mu’Azu Jaji Sambo, has ensured that more participants aside selected winners at a recently-concluded Maritime Essay Competition got personal laptops.

The youngsters; seven secondary school students and three primary school pupils, received a laptop each from the Maritime Academy of Nigeria, after Sambo called the attention of the chief executives of parastatals under the Federal Ministry of Transportation that it was worthy to encourage the children with study tools as laptops.

The Maritime Essay Competition, a joint initiative of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) had its theme alongside the 2022 World Maritime Day (WMD) ‘New Technologies for Greener Shipping.’

The organising committee announced and rewarded selected winners on the 29th of September, when the industry commemorated the globally celebrated day, in Lagos, with the Hon. Minister as Chief Host of the day’s event.

According to the organising committee of the competition, Rector of the Maritime Academy of Nigeria, Commodore Duja Effedua (Rtd.), rose to the occasion to donate the laptops to students following the Minister’s concern.

Sambo was reportedly moved by the countenance of the children, who participated but were not winners and therefore didn’t get laptops.

The Minister however thought it needful to encourage the children particularly on occasion when the call was to encourage the use of technology for improved outcomes, just as the days’ theme of ‘New Technologies for Greener Shipping.’

The Committee quoted Effedua as saying. “Of course, the Hon. Minister immediately saw the need to encourage the children, who had participated in the maritime essay competition. Beyond competition, it was actually wise to encourage the young children; besides giving them the opportunity to have personal laptops as a technology tool, they would also have their interest active in the maritime industry, which is one of the campaigns.

“The children are definitely grateful to the Minister, who took an interest in them and made their dream materialise. And we are glad to be a part of it.”