Minister donates 20 wheelchairs to persons living with disabilities

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Aliyu, has donated 20 wheelchairs to persons living with disabilities at Karamajiji Disabled Colony in Abuja, as part of activities to mark her 50th birthday anniversary.

Tribune Online reports that Aliyu made the disclosure in a statement issued by her Special Assistant on Media, Austine Elemue, on Saturday in Abuja.

The minister, who celebrated her 50 birthday with 65 orphanage homes across the six Area Councils of FCT, said her decision was to appreciate Allah’s kindness and mercies upon her life,

Aliyu, who was accompanied by her husband, Alhaji Tijjani Aliyu and the wife of the FCT Permanent Secretary, Lady Pamela Ohaa, said that there was no better way to appreciate God than to show love to the less privileged.

She said that children in the orphanage homes should be the collective responsibility of wealthy members of the society.

The minister commended the efforts of the FCT Social Development Secretariat in ensuring that the children were groomed to face future challenges like other children in the society.

She also used the occasion to challenge the children to aspire for any leadership position in the country while praying that God would grant everyone of them their heart desires.

“Let me start by sincerely apologising to you. You have been under this sun for a very long time.

“I had other pressing issues and I want to be physically present to make you happy. Today is my 50th birthday as you have been told.

“This is a surprise birthday organised by my well-wishers, my indefatigable Team Ramatu, who have identified with me come rain, come shine.

“I want to tell you that you will grow up to 50 years and beyond by God’s grace. You are future leaders of this nation.

“Among you are members of House of Representatives, Senators, Ministers, Governors, even President of this country.

“I say this in the presence of God today that among you, we have president, governors and ministers of tomorrow,” Aliyu said.

In his remarks, Alhaji Tijjani Aliyu, while thanking Allah for the life of his wife and career progression, called on the men folks to encourage their wives in any chosen career.

He thanked President Muhammadu Buhari, for recognising the contributions of FCT minister of state in nation-building.

He described President Buhari as a godfather, saying that politics and giving to humanity had been the hallmark of the FCT minister of state.

“I want to use this opportunity to welcome my dear wife to the rank of those who can talk with the elders.

“We have come a very long way. Each and every person has chosen a career.

“Politics and giving to humanity is her own aspiration and by the grace of God, she has not looked back since she started.

“We thank God for what Allah has done for us till this date and I want to use this opportunity to send a very powerful message to my male folks that a woman you have in your house is not a piece of luggage.

“She is a partner that must be encouraged to aspire even beyond yourself because, at the end of the day, this partnership do not know who God will call first,’’ Aliyu said.

Responding, Mr Kuta Gabriel, the Vice President of Coalition of Orphanage and Children Homes in Nigeria (COCHIN), thanked the FCT Minister of State for the gesture.

The items donated to the 65 orphanage homes are noodles, spaghetti, assorted drinks and beverages. (NAN)