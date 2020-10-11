Minister condemns kidnapping of Kuje vice-chairman, lawmakers in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Tijjani, on Sunday, condemned in strong terms the abductions of the former vice-chairman of Kuje Area Council and some members of the council’s Legislative Arm by yet to be identified gunmen.

Other victims were Transport Officer, Special Assistant, Media, Head of Department (HOD), Food Services and some staff.

According to a statement by her Special Assistant on Media, Austine Elemue, and made available to newsmen in Abuja, the minister regretted that the cases of abductions have become so rampant especially in the area council.

It will be recalled that more than 15 people have been kidnapped in the past one month in the council area, while contact had already been established with late Saturday’s night abductors who were demanding for N100 million ransom.

While describing the incident as unfortunate and heinous, the minister assured that the FCT Administration would take drastic measures to address the situation.

She, therefore, appealed to the residents to remain calm as efforts are in top gear to recover all victims of kidnappers.

According to her, “it is regrettable and unfortunate that we are still having cases of abductions and kidnappings of innocent citizens in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). It is regrettable because this is the seat of government and we must do everything possible to put to an end this senseless killings and abductions of residents in the territory.

“However, I want to appeal to residents especially those in the area councils to remain calm, as the FCT Administration under the leadership of Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, is working assiduously to protect lives and property of residents. I want to assure you that the security agencies are on top of the situation,” she assured.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

BREAKING: INEC Declares Akeredolu Winner Of Ondo Election

The Independent National Electoral Commission has declared Governor Rotimi Akeredolu as the winner of the 2020 Ondo State Governorship Election.

STILL TRENDING: IGP Disbands SARS Following Nationwide #EndSARS Protests

In the finest spirit of democracy and response to the people’s yearnings, the Inspector-General of Police Mohammed Adamu has today, 11th October, 2020, dissolved the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) across the 36 State Police Commands and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) where they hitherto existed.

TRENDING: Kaduna Govt Names Nuhu Bamalli New Emir Of Zazzau

The Kaduna State Government on Wednesday announced the appointment of Alhaji Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli as the 19th Emir of Zazzau. He succeeds Alhaji Shehu Idris who died on Sunday, 20th September, after reigning for 45 years.

[ICYMI] Missing Boy: Court Sentences Sotitobire Founder To Life Imprisonment

The Ondo State High Court, sitting in Akure, on Tuesday, sentenced the Founder and General Overseer of Sotitobire Praising Chapel, Akure, Prophet Babatunde Alfa, to life imprisonment over the disappearance of one year toddler, Gold Kolawole, during Sunday service in his church last year.

#OndoDecides2020: Reports Of Violence Handiwork Of Weak Candidates ― Jimoh Ibrahim

Business mogul and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Jimoh Ibrahim has explained that reports of the pre-election violence that marred the Ondo State governorship election were the creation of weak opposition parties in the state.

IPPIS: Buhari’s Statement Not Targeted At Us ― ASUU

The leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has said it is confident that President Muhammadu Buhari’s statement that no enrol on Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPIS) was directed at ASUU members.