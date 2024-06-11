The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, has commissioned 15 boats of different capacities to boost water transportation in Kogi State and other parts of the country.

Speaking during the commissioning ceremony at the National Inland Water Authority (NIWA) headquarters in Lokoja on Tuesday, he noted that the commissioning of the new boats is in line with the renewed hope of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to the former Osun State Governor, the maritime sector plays a strategic role in the nation’s economy. He added that the present administration is fully committed to ensuring that the inland waterways are well utilized for both cargo shipment and passenger transportation.

“Of the 15 boats we are commissioning today, three have 150 horsepower engines to ensure that NIWA police officers are more visible.

We also have five boats with double scintillating horsepower for the enforcement of safety rules and regulations.

Another is a gun patrol boat, combat-ready with five horsepower for emergency response to security threats, and a 162-seater passenger boat as a pilot scheme to replace the wooden passenger canoes.

“We also have three fully equipped water ambulances for prompt response to emergencies and many more. The inauguration of these projects is further fulfillment of our commitment to ensuring that our inland waterways are well utilized for both cargo shipment and passenger transportation.

“We are all aware of the need to improve Nigeria’s trade manners, which is very crucial in strengthening the value of the naira and creating employment in line with Mr. President’s policy agenda.

Considering the strategic role that the maritime sector plays in actualizing this noble objective, the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy is determined to ensure the actualization of the comparative advantages that our maritime resources present.

“I am not surprised that NIWA is keying into the concerted effort of achieving the economic growth of the renewed hope agenda of this administration.

I must commend the management of NIWA for their visionary intervention in ensuring that water transportation growth comes alive after several years of being in the pipelines.

“I am aware that out of the 10,000 kilometers of our waterways, only 3,000 kilometers are navigable. We are determined to increase them by at least 2,000 kilometers more.

That is why it is desirable for us to embark on a holistic dredging of scientifically important inland waterways for the passage of goods and people. This is a task that must be accomplished to create a positive change and leave a lasting legacy for generations to come.”

He added that the Ministry is currently engaging with relevant stakeholders to finalize the arrangements and disbursement of funds for the development of the maritime sector.

He said, “As a ministry, we will continue to create an enabling environment, develop policies, and offer the necessary support to grow the inland waterways segment of the maritime sector in line with the renewed hope agenda of President Tinubu.

“In line with the mandate of the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, we will continue to vigorously pursue the development of the shipping and maritime-related sectors to ensure sustainable development of our marine resources.”

The Minister called on the private sector to explore and utilize the opportunities in the maritime sector for possible investment and partnership with the government to enhance growth and ensure sustainable development.

Earlier in his welcome remarks, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the National Inland Water Authority (NIWA), Bola Oyebamiji, recalled that three fatal boat accidents were recorded in different locations across the country, prompting them to look inward to avert future occurrences.

ALSO READ: Emefiele printed his design of Naira, against Buhari’s approval — EFCC’s witness

“We recorded no fewer than three fatal boat accidents on the waterways in different locations, which challenged us to develop an emergency response strategy.

We equally discovered a gap in our approach to enforcement on the waterways. Today, we are here to officially launch boats for public use, which will help regulate the conduct of passengers and provide a framework for water transportation,” he stated.

Oyebamiji, however, called for the speedy passage of the National Inland Water Authority (NIWA) Act, which is currently before the National Assembly.

In his address, the Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo, who was represented by his Deputy, Joel Salifu Oyibo, disclosed that the state will continue to key into the renewed hope of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.