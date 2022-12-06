Minister charges laureates of NNMA on economy, social inclusion promotion

The Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Senator George Akume has charged the Laureates of the Nigerian National Merit Award (NNMA) to engage themselves on how to tackle unemployment, economic hardship and social inclusion as they live their normal lives.

Senator Akume stated this at the 13th Annual Forum of Laureates of the Nigerian National Order of Merit held in Abuja.

The Minister who was represented by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry Mrs Ibiene Roberts further stated that over the years, the forum of Nigeria National Order of Merit Award laureates maintain a unique tradition of bringing together intellectuals, academia, influencers, researchers, policymakers and professionals from all works of life to deliberate on contemporary thematic issues with a view to proffer notable solutions.

He said the 13th annual forum of laureates of the Nigerian Merit Award serves as a valuable guide and a platform for promoting, producing, recognising and rewarding intellectual excellence as a catalyst for national development.

“The theme for this year’s forum ‘Building Nigeria Through National Integration clearly demonstrates the need for establishing a non-rivalry, inclusive and patriotic nation, a nation devoid of religious and ethnic sentiments but united in its diversity.

“As stakeholders, some of the issues that must engage our minds as we deliberate in this meeting today and in our diverse phase of life should relate to economic diversification, fostering economic growth, eradication of extreme poverty, promoting social inclusion, creation of jobs and stemming environmental degradation including our climate change in this nation.

“If we are able to achieve this, a significant part of our challenges as a nation would have been resolved.

“At every given opportunity, our intent is mostly on identifying what impedes our development process, thus strategizing on roadmaps to actualising our goals and vision as a nation”, the Minister noted.

On his part, the Chairman Governing Board of NNMA, Professor Shekarau Aku said the Governing Board of the NNMA from 1979 to date, has been able to grant the magnificent Award of the NNOM to 79 (seventy-nine) distinguished Nigerians.

He said the Annual Forum of Laureates of the Nigerian National Order of Merit (NNOM), typically deliberates on pressing issues of national interest.

He said the Forum provides the body of NNOM Laureates the opportunity to exchange views on issues among themselves and with others in the society, with a view to making policy recommendations for consideration by public authorities in Nigeria.

Professor Aku commended President Muhammadu Buhari for providing intervention funds to hold this year’s 13th Annual Forum of Laureates of the Nigerian National Order of Merit and the NNMA 2022 Second Award Winners’ Lecture.

