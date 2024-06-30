The Minister of Education, Professor Tahir Mamman, has called for more support for the education sector from wealthy individuals, stating that the government cannot fund the sector alone.

Professor Mamman made this statement at a Post-Convocation/Reception organized in honor of renowned philanthropist and businessman Sir Dr. Emeka Offor and his wife, Dr. Mrs. Adaora Vivian Offor, held in Abuja over the weekend.

Sir Offor was awarded an honorary Doctorate of Business Administration from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, while his wife received a Doctorate of Social Advocacy from Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka.

At the event, Sir Offor announced donations of N100 million and N50 million respectively to the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, and Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, to support research and other related matters, particularly to facilitate access to education for indigent students.

ALSO READ:SON, NAFDAC, overlapping functions create nightmare for investors — CPPE

The minister praised the Offors for their generosity and called on others to follow their example.

He advised the universities to use the donations for their intended purposes, saying, “The Ministry is greatly encouraged and supportive of this kind of recognition because government cannot finance education alone.

Contributions like these significantly impact education, and this is the new orientation our businessmen need—recognizing and supporting society, especially the vulnerable.”

“The good thing,” he added, “is that the endowment is earmarked for specific activities at the universities with clear terms of use.

I trust these institutions will manage the funds responsibly, with provisions for accountability annually. These are crucial steps.”

Regarding contributions to the Safe School Initiative, the minister emphasized the importance of securing schools against attacks and violence, urging individuals and agencies to support these efforts.

Sir Emeka Offor, in his remarks, appealed to other wealthy individuals to support the government, especially given the current economic challenges in the country. He stressed the importance of using funds judiciously to extend education to the less privileged.

ALSO READ:Six years single term, parliamentary govt are diversionary propositions — Agbakoba

“I am delighted and grateful,” Sir Offor said. “The most important thing in Nigeria now is to be our brother’s keeper. Government cannot do everything alone. We must support them to alleviate the suffering of the masses.”

“We hope that these funds will be invested wisely in the university system to support research and related activities,” he continued.

“These donations are not just about money but about creating opportunities for those who need them, ensuring they have access to education, which empowers and guides them away from negative influences.”

Dr. Adaora Offor echoed her husband’s sentiments, stating, “This award is a motivation for me. It signifies that with privilege comes responsibility. I am humbled and honored to be among those recognized. I pray that the government fulfills its promises to the people because governance is challenging.”

The event was attended by notable figures including former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Ambassador Babagana Kingibe, former Minister of Defense Prince Adetokunbo Kayode, captains of industry, current and former federal and state lawmakers, among others