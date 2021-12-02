Minister allays residents fear over airborne geophysical survey activity in Ogun

Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Mr Olamilekan Adegbite, has allayed the fears of residents of Ogun State, on the airborne geophysical survey activity that would take place in some Local Government Areas of the state.

Adegbite while addressing newsmen in Abeokuta, on Wednesday, said the exercise would provide detailed information on the geology and mineral potentials in the state, due to improvement in technology and advancement in knowledge.

The minister represented by the Director of Special Duties, Mr Yisau Adepoju, said the national project would be carried out in the 19 states of the federation.

He explained that similar exercise was carried out between 2003-2007 and 2009-2011 throughout the country, but remained largely unnoticed by most Nigerians because the aircrafts used operated on high altitudes.

However, Adegbite, said that the aircraft to be used for the 2021 exercise would be flying at low altitude with loud noise or the pattern of movement of the aircraft.

“This survey will be measuring minor variations in the earth’s magnetic fields and gamma radiations in the soil. It is a passive technique that does not involve sending out any signal or sound waves into the ground and therefore remains a very safe aerial survey.

“This announcement has become necessary given the current situation in the country so that people do not get misinformed and entertain unnecessary fears that may lead to tension,” the minister added.

