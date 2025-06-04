Minister advocates biotechnology, digital innovation for livestock climate resilience

The Minister of Livestock Development, Idi Mukhtar Maiha, has called for increased adoption of biotechnology and digital innovations to enhance climate resilience in Nigeria’s livestock sector.

Represented by his Special Assistant, Professor Eustace Iyayi, the Minister made this appeal during a high-level symposium on ‘Climate Resilience in Action: Collaborative Approaches to Adaptation’ recently held in Abuja.

The symposium was jointly organised by Michigan State University, Sahel Consulting Agriculture and Nutrition Ltd., and the African Agricultural Technology Foundation (AATF), bringing together key stakeholders in agriculture, research, and development.

Maiha, through Prof. Iyayi, emphasized that climate change is no longer a distant threat but a lived reality, especially for farmers and pastoralists who depend on predictable environmental conditions.

Rising temperatures, erratic rainfall, prolonged droughts, and the spread of transboundary animal diseases, he noted, are putting immense pressure on food systems and rural livelihoods across Africa.

“In the midst of these challenges lies a powerful opportunity. Our livestock sector, if strategically positioned, can be a pillar of resilience, an engine for climate-smart adaptation and inclusive growth,” the Minister said.

Highlighting data from the National Bureau of Statistics, he stated that the livestock sector currently contributes about 5% to Nigeria’s GDP and supports over 30 million livelihoods.

However, with the right investments and policies, that contribution could be scaled to 10 percent, transforming the sector into a $74–$90 billion industry by 2035.

Central to this transformation, the Minister revealed, is the Nigeria Livestock Growth Acceleration Strategy (NL-GAS), a flagship initiative launched by the Ministry to modernize animal health systems, improve feed and water resource management, and promote inclusive participation of women and youth.

He stressed that climate-smart livestock development must rest on three pillars which include adaptation through sustainable grazing, improved breeds, and resilient feed systems.

Others are mitigation via reduced greenhouse gas emissions and clean energy integration and resilience and equity to protect vulnerable groups most affected by climate shocks.

Maiha also underscored the need for innovation-driven policies, stating, “we must harness the power of data, biotechnology, and digital tools to drive change at scale. Remote sensing, early warning systems, and mobile-based veterinary support can transform how we anticipate and respond to climate risks.”

He lauded the collaboration between academic institutions, private consultancies, and innovation enablers as a model for tackling the multifaceted challenges posed by climate change.

“Climate-smart livestock development is not a luxury,” he added, “it is central to our ability to feed our people, create jobs, and preserve our ecosystems.”

The Minister urged stakeholders to invest in farmer-led solutions, bridge science and policy gaps, and support knowledge-sharing platforms that promote scalable innovations across Africa.

