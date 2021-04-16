Mining: Programme, policies initiated towards harnessing benefits ― FG

The Federal Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, on Friday, said it had initiated programmes and policies geared towards creating synergy between the Federal, States, Local Governments and community leaders as such synergism is imperative to harness the mining benefits that abound in the country.

Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Dr Uchechukwu Sampson Ogah stated this during a sensitization visit to the Governor of Delta State, Dr Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa on Revenue Generation Optimization in the Minerals Sector in Asaba, Delta State.

According to a statement signed by Tine-Iulun M. A on behalf of the Director of Press and Public Relations Unit of the ministry, and made available to newsmen in Abuja, the synergy was part of the resolution of the ministry to ensure the diversification of the economy, create wealth and grow the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for sustainable industrialization of the country.

He, therefore, enjoined the state to take advantage of its strategic position in the mineral and metal sector as it is endowed with an abundance of sand deposits that could be mined and used for construction, glass manufacture, foundry operations and other industrial purposes as well as other solid mineral endowments which abound in the state.

This, according to him, including the two integrated Steel Plants in Nigeria, Delta Steel Company located at Aladja near Warri with an installed capacity to produce one million tonnes of liquid steel for the benefit of Delta State and Nigeria.

Ogah said President Muhammadu Buhari had mandated the ministry to efficiently develop the mining of seven priority minerals in the mining roadmap, strengthen collaboration with state governments and relevant security agencies, introduce incentives to improve the investment climate for mining activities as well as stamp out illegal mining and formalize Artisanal and Small-Scale Mining activities across the country.

He added that the ministry was determined to actualize its mandate as it would create a large number of well-paying jobs for Nigerian youths.

In his remarks, the Delta State Governor, Dr Okowa stated that a strong collaboration between the Federal Government and the private sector would help in the development of the sector.

