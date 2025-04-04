Mining marshals dismantle illegal mining stronghold in Nasarawa 

In a significant step towards curbing illegal mining, the Mining Marshals have successfully dismantled a heavily fortified illegal mining site in Rafin Gabas, Kokona Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

The site, which had long evaded law enforcement, was reportedly protected by compromised security personnel.

A statement by the Senior Special Assistant on Media to the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Segun Tomori, however, stated that following a strategic and well-coordinated operation, the Mining Marshals penetrated the stronghold, leading to the arrest of three foreign nationals involved in the nefarious activities.

Several other suspects managed to flee, allegedly with the help of security operatives.

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake commended the operation, calling it a major breakthrough in the government’s ongoing fight against illegal mining.

“This is a crucial milestone in our tireless efforts to sanitize the mining sector.

“We are committed to cracking down on illegal mining operations and ensuring that those responsible are held accountable,” Alake stated.

ACC. John Attah Onoja, Commander of the Mining Marshals, confirmed that the site has been sealed off following the raid.

“A manhunt is currently underway for the suspects who escaped, and investigations are ongoing to identify any security personnel involved in facilitating these illegal activities,” he added.

Onoja further disclosed that the company behind the illegal operations, along with some of the suspects on the run, have pending criminal charges in the Federal High Court, Abuja.

It is worth noting that during the one-year anniversary of the Mining Marshals recently, the Minister reiterated the government’s commitment to eradicating illegal mining.

He announced plans to enhance the operational capacity of the Mining Marshals through satellite monitoring of mining sites, as well as the provision of state-of-the-art equipment, amongst others.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE