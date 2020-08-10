Mining: Kano has contributed significantly to job creation ― FG

The Federal Government, on Monday, showered encomium on the Kano State Government and its people over its contributions to job creation in Nigeria through the mining sector.

Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Architect Olamilekan Adegbite, who made this known during his visit to Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje further described the state as a city of excellence, a centre of trade and commerce, especially in gold, where it was transformed into jewellery and artefacts of beauty and adornment.

Architect Adegbite was in Kano alongside other ministry officials to formally launch “Kano Gold Durbar” at Ado Bayero Mall in the State Capital.

He said empirical evidence has shown that Nigeria is blessed with abundant mineral resources, waiting for investors to come and do the exploration.

According to a statement signed by Theodore Agbagwa, the Chief Information Officer (CIO), on behalf of Director, Press and Public Relations of the ministry, the minister said the government was passionate of the diversification of the economy and creation of employment through mining and exploration of other mineral resources, other than oil and gas.

Architect Adegbite said “Kano Gold Durbar” was a programme designed as private sector initiative by investment promotion to celebrate Kano being a city where the conventional business transaction in precious stones, especially, gold is being carried out.

Responding, Governor Ganduje, whose message was delivered by his Deputy, Dr Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, said the state is going to be the gold hub of Nigeria, adding that the state is going to partner with the ministry, not only in Gold mining but in other mineral exploration activities meant to create about 250 million jobs for the teaming unemployed youths.

