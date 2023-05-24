Stakeholders in Nigeria’s mining industry have been urged to learn from the experiences of the oil and gas industry as regards environmental degradation, youth restiveness and guard against such pitfalls.

Inaugurating the Mosra Energy Idowu Falola Coal Mines and Ground-Breaking for a 600MW Mine-Mouth Coal Power Plant in Ugboba Community, Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta state, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa said his administration had worked very hard to provide enabling environment for private investments to thrive in the state.

Represented by the Commissioner for Oil and Gas, Prince Emmanuel Amgbaduba, the governor lauded the impacted communities of Ugboba, Ugbodu, Uku-Nzu and Obomkpa for their support and cooperation and commended the project partners for their commitment and tenacity.

He urged Mosra Energy to adhere to the MOU reached with the communities and deal with issues of environmental sustainability.

According to him, power produced from the plant will impact positively on the social-economic life of the communities and the country in general even as he enjoined all parties to continue to maintain peace to enable the power plant take off successfully.

He said the state is blessed with numerous mineral resources, adding that “we are familiar with oil and gas because it is the mainstay of the economy. Coal is another mineral resource that is abundant in commercial quantities to drive economic activities.

“As we lay the foundation for this power plant, we should remember the lessons learnt from oil and gas exploration as it pertains to environmental degradation and youth restiveness.

“I urge the management of Mosra Energy to adhere to the terms of any MOU reached amicably with the critical stakeholders and also deal with issues of environmental protection with a view to maintaining industry standards.

“In the same vein, the communities should not be overbearing in their demands. There must be a balance struck to keep work going smoothly,” he said.

Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Arc. Olamilekan Adegbite, commended the state government for its support for the project adding that host communities must be the first beneficiaries of the project.

He stated that communities were the focal points in the mining industry adding that the support of communities must be sought before commencement of mining activities.





He lauded Mosra Energy for its effort assuring that the Federal Government would continue to give support and incentives for more investment in the mining sector.

Welcoming guests earlier, Chief Executive Officer of Mosra Energy Limited, Mr Olukayode Ramos said the project was a step towards meeting the energy needs of the country and lauded the Federal Ministry of Mines and Steel Development for their partnership and continued support towards attracting more investors into the mining sector.

He commended Gov. Okowa and the host communities for their commitment in ensuring peace for the company to operate.

He said construction work would create thousands of direct and indirect jobs for the host communities and people of the area.

In his remarks, the Obi of Ugboba Kingdom, Obi Ezedimbu Nkebakwu commended the company and all stakeholders for their support in bringing the project to fruition and pledged the support and cooperation of the host communities towards the completion of the project.

The groundbreaking was attended by the Permanent Secretary Federal Ministry of Mines and Steel Development Dr Oluwatoyin Akinlade, top government officials, traditional rulers in Aniocha North among others.

