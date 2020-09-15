Minimum wage: We’ll start paying our tertiary school workers in October ― Lagos govt

Barely 24 hours after the protest by workers in various tertiary schools owned by the Lagos State government against non-payment and non-implemenation of N30,000 new mimimum wage for them, the state government has pledged to start paying the new salary structure to them begging from next month October.

Recall that the workers under various unions from Lagos State University(LASU) Ojo, Lagos State Polytechnic(LASPOTECH), Ikorodu, to Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education(AOCOED) and others simultaneously went on protest on Monday in their various campuses disrupting resumption activities already scheduled for the day to show their displeasure over the issue.

Making the government’s new position known, on Tuesday, in a statement, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Education, Mr Wahab Tokunbo, said the position was a fallout of the meeting held on Tuesday by all relevant stakeholders to the issue and that the state governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to “paying the minimum wage consequential adjustments to staff all state-owned tertiary schools with effect from October 2020”.

Even though the statement did not specify whether the 15 months arrears would be paid in bulk on October to workers or by instalment from the month, the special adviser said the state government expectation now is that this development would restore and sustain normalcy across all schools that are concerned.

