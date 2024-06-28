The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has strongly condemned recent statements by some Nigerian governors regarding their intention to determine what they deem fit as the minimum wage for Nigerian workers.

According to the NLC, this stance is dictatorial and undermines the established model for creating a national minimum wage in Nigeria.

In a press release issued by Benson Upah, Head of Information and Public Affairs at NLC, the Congress emphasised that the national minimum wage is not an arbitrary figure but a collective agreement designed to ensure a minimum standard of living for every worker in the country.

The governors’ desire to unilaterally set the minimum wage contradicts this principle and threatens the welfare of Nigerian workers and the national economy, NLC maintained.

“The concept of a national minimum wage represents a national wage floor, a baseline below which no worker should be paid,” Upah stated.

He reminded the governors that the minimum wage is separate from the individual pay structures of states, which already reflect their unique financial capabilities and circumstances.

This flexibility, he noted, allows states to reward their workers in alignment with their financial realities.

The NLC also criticised the inconsistency in the governors’ stance, pointing out that political office holders across the nation receive uniform salaries as determined by the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission without similar objections.

“This double standard pits a few privileged individuals against the majority poor, which should concern anyone who loves this country,” the release stated.

The NLC expressed deep concern over what it described as a “blatant display of ignorance” regarding global best practices for national minimum wage by some governors. Despite frequent travels abroad, these governors, according to the NLC, have failed to educate themselves on fundamental issues crucial to successful governance. The Congress recommended that these governors “return to school for proper education” to avoid posing a threat to democracy.

The NLC commended the governors who prioritize workers’ welfare and urged the federal government to address the issue of the national minimum wage without yielding to pressure from “selfish governors.” The Congress reiterated that workers’ salaries are not charity but hard-earned income that drives the economy.

“Allowing numerous companies and organizations in Nigeria to pay workers whatever they like is akin to what the governors are asking for,” the NLC argued. “While these companies may not pay the same salaries, they must adhere to the national wage floor, and the same should apply to state governors.”

The NLC called on President Bola Tinubu to uphold his promise of a living wage and not be influenced by unpatriotic governors. The Congress urged the governors to abandon any inclination towards dictatorial practices and to embrace policies driven by equity and fairness. Ensuring a fair minimum wage, they argued, is not only a matter of economic justice but also a fundamental aspect of maintaining social stability and national cohesion.

“Nigerian workers should not be reduced to beggars! Enough is enough!” the NLC declared. The Congress reaffirmed its commitment to protecting the rights and welfare of Nigerian workers, advocating for a fair and equitable wage system that reflects the nation’s values. They called on the governors to join them in this commitment for the benefit of all Nigerians and to let democracy flourish.

