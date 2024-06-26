Comrade Issa Aremu, the Director-General and Chief Executive Officer of the Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies (MINILS), has emerged as the Gold Prize winner in Public Service.

In a notification letter signed by Mr Eric Osagie, founder of ThisNigeria Newspaper—a print and digital newspaper and the organisers of the award—Aremu’s selection was attributed to his numerous achievements as the helmsman of the iconic Labour Institute over the past three years.

Mr. Osagie, who was a former Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of both The Sun and Telegraph newspapers, and is currently the Publisher/Editor-in-Chief of ThisNigeria, praised Aremu’s performance.

The letter stated, “You were carefully chosen based on your remarkable performance and track record of excellence in the discharge of your duties since assumption of office.”

The event, which is the second edition of the award ceremony, is scheduled to take place at the popular Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja on Thursday, June 27, 2024.

With his emergence as a winner, Aremu joins other prominent Nigerians who were the first recipients of this award: former Rivers State Governor Mr. Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State, Professor Ishaq Oloyede (JAMB Registrar/CEO), and Professor Mahmood Yakubu (Chairman of INEC).

The theme for this year’s lecture is “Nigeria’s Economic Realities: Getting Out of the Woods,” with HRH Mallam Sanusi Lamido Sanusi expected to be the keynote speaker at the event.

