Mimsrozay announces release date of new EP-Album, ”Mood Swings”

German-Nigerian vocalist, Mimsrozay has revealed plans to drop his much anticipated EP album, entitled Mood Swings on January 15, 2023.

According to the talented singer, the new body of work had kept him in and out of the studio for weeks, saying he is excited that his hard work is about to be unveiled to many music listeners across the globe.

Set to be released through Mims Rosé Entertainment, the tune “Miami,” created in collaboration with Mimsrozay’s frequent partner VERBB will be on the tracklist.

The vocalist also revealed that he has released a brand-new song entitled “If you no mind” and is set to drop a music video to go along with it.

In the image, Mimsrozay is seen standing on the balcony of his Cape Town Apartment sipping his favorite Rosé Champagne while leaning on the rail and glancing at two models working at a cloth stand.

When asked about the surprise acts he intends to feature on his upcoming EP ”He said to wait till the EP Drops to see the Surprises”.

Mimsrozay is tipped as one of the new faces of Afrobeat music to watch in 2023.

The talented singer, songwriter, executive producer & entrepreneur is set to drop two EPs back to back in the coming year, keeping his fans in suspense.