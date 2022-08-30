Mimiko urges Kumuyi to intensify prayer for good leader, improved security, successful transition

Former Governor of Ondo State, Dr Olusegun Mimiko, on Tuesday, appealed to the General Superintendent of Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor Williams Kumuyi, to pray for Nigeria for improved security and successful transition in 2023.

Mimiko who made this appeal during the ongoing Global Crusade with the theme Triumphant Power in Ondo town specifically called on Kumuyi and other men of God to help pray for the nation for the emergence of a righteous leader in 2023.

The former governor said that Nigeria as a nation needs prayers for God to positively turn things around for the overall good and development of the country, noting that the myriads of problems confronting the nation require prayers to be surmounted.

Mimiko said the nation is heavily engrossed in iniquity and would have gone into extinction but for the prayers of true men of God like Pastor Kumuyi.

He expressed optimism and hope that God will, through the intercession of religious leaders, grant the nation much-needed peace and unity, urging clergymen not to relent in praying for the success of the next year’s election.

“Nigeria had on several occasions got to the precipice of collapse but always get delivered at that brink, which of course is a function of your prayers and true men of God like you,” Mimiko said.

He compared Nigeria’s situation to that of Sodom and Gomorrah where sin and crime overwhelmed the nation.

According to him, Nigeria is again at the crossroad with the 2023 elections and pleaded for earnest supplications from the man of God for Nigeria to make headway.

He called on other religious leaders in different denominations in the country to also organise special prayer sessions for God to intervene in the affairs of the nation.

Mimiko described Pastor Kumuyi as God’s General of Generals and a great blessing to this generation and mankind, urging him not to relent in praying for Nigeria, saying the prayers have gone a long way in keeping the country united.

He commended Kumuyi for his selflessness and sacrifice for the Nigerian nation, particularly for the Global Crusade which has been brought to Ondo State.

