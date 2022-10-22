Mimiko Mentors RCCG Youths on Politics, Governance Sunday

The leadership of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Living Seed Church (LSC), Camp David Akure in Ondo state will this Sunday (today), have the immediate past Governor of Ondo state, Dr Olusegun Mimiko, as its guest minister for her politics and governance service.

John Paul Akinduro, Special Assistant on Media and Digital Communications to Dr Mimiko, said the young people will have an interactive session with the former governor on the theme ‘Christians making waves in politics’

Akinduro quoted the lead pastor, Seye Olusola as saying “the service is with the intention of enlightening members of the c2hurch about politics and governance in line with what God desires for us in our society”

Mimiko is famously described as “a medical doctor by training and politician by calling” for his stellar performances pp000 and godly character in his over three decades as a practising political leader and servant of the masses.