Mimiko in Rivers, says Wike has done well for PDP

The immediate past governor of Ondo State, Dr Olusegun Mimiko, has applauded Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, for the remarkable role and sacrifices towards making the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) a strong opposition party.

In a statement by his Special Assistant on Media and Digital Communications, John Paul Akinduro, said Mimiko gave the commendation at the flag off of the dualisation of Azikiwe-Ilaobuchi road in Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

The former governor said the Rivers State Governor has doubtlessly done well for the party, and the preponderance of the leadership and members know this.

He said “Governor Wike has doubtlessly changed the physical landscape of this beautiful state. Beyond the self-evident physical transformation, he has stood as a bulwark against those sworn to emasculate the main opposition party, all in their bid to force a one-party state down the throats of Nigerians.

“He was at one point virtually a one-man countervailing force, defending and protecting our dear PDP. He has also, through bold legal challenges, deepened the national consciousness on the defects in the running of our defective federal system.”

The former governor said the present federal government has completely mismanaged Nigeria’s diversity and advised: “all well-meaning Nigerians to see the need to unite as a nation to be able to effectively confront our security and economic challenges”.

Mimiko tasked Wike, the PDP and all stakeholders in the project Nigeria to unite the country against all the forces pulling her apart.

“Our party, the PDP, a party for which you (Wike) have laboured so much, seems saddled with the historical duty of forging this unity, a unity premised on truth, equity and justice, a unity upon which rescuing Nigeria from the dismal performance of the past seven (7) years will be built. It is a mission that must be accomplished.

“A mission for which you (Wike) are specially positioned and favoured to play a major role. A mission that must be subscribed to by all stakeholders of the PDP,” he added.

He said the outpouring of love by the people of the state is a testament to the stellar performance of the Wike-led PDP government in Rivers State. Equally, he charged the governorship candidate of the party to continue the enduring legacies of the governor.

Mimiko had in 2021, commissioned the Rumuola flyover bridge in Port Harcourt where he described the Rivers State Governor as the lion of the Niger Delta and said he has proved worthy of his sobriquet of being Mr Project.

