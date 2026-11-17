Tens of millions of red crabs have begun their annual migration from the forests to the coast of Australia’s Christmas Island, marking the start of one of the island’s most remarkable natural events.

The mass movement is triggered by the first significant rainfall of the wet season, which typically arrives in October or November but can sometimes be delayed until December or January, according to Christmas Island National Park.

The migration sees red crabs emerge from their burrows across the island and head towards the ocean to mate and spawn. Male crabs begin the journey before females join them along the way.

The timing of the migration is closely linked to rainfall and the lunar cycle, with the crabs coordinating their journey to reach the coast in time for spawning.

According to Parks Australia, which oversees the migration, the crabs spawn before dawn on a receding high tide during the moon’s last quarter.

The timing of the first rainfall also determines how quickly the crabs travel. When the rains arrive close to the ideal spawning period, the animals move rapidly towards the coast. However, if the wet season begins earlier, they can take their time, stopping along the way to feed and drink.

Some crabs may also postpone their migration until the following month if rainfall comes too late for them to reach the coast before the optimal spawning date.

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Ahead of the annual spectacle, Parks Australia undertakes preparations to minimise disruption to the migrating crabs and road users.

The measures include clearing underpasses, constructing crab bridges and installing kilometres of roadside barriers to guide the animals safely across the island. Special road signs are also put in place to alert motorists to the migration.

The annual journey is an important part of the red crabs’ breeding cycle, bringing millions of the animals from the island’s forests to the coastline to reproduce.

(ABC News)