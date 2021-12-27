Millionaires emerge at the Stanbic IBTC Reward4Saving grand finale

Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, rewarded 12 lucky customers with N1 million cash prize each for emerging winners at the Stanbic IBTC Reward4Saving promo grand finale.

The Stanbic IBTC Reward4Saving promo commenced in September 2021 and has since rewarded over 200 customers drawn across six zones in Nigeria with a total of N30 million in cash prizes that ranged from N100,000 to N1,000,000.

At the event, Wole Adeniyi, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC, stated that the promo was introduced to encourage customers to save, and as well reward them for saving.

On the impact of the promo, Adeniyi said, “We are elated that this promo has impacted many lives at a time like this when saving funds for rainy days has become almost impossible as a result of the challenging economy.

The promo which was geared towards empowering and rewarding our valued customers for their loyalty and patronage was indeed impactful as we have seen improvements in the savings culture of our customers, which served the essence of the Reward4Saving Promo.”

Demola Sogunle, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC congratulated the promo winners and encouraged every customer to improve on their finances by imbibing a savings and investment culture.

Sogunle also stated that being at the forefront of promoting financial inclusion in Nigeria, Stanbic IBTC leveraged the reward scheme to encourage more customers and welcome new customers onboard to its array of bespoke financial products offerings.

The Reward4Saving grand finale which was held at the Stanbic IBTC Head Office located at Walter Carrington Crescent in Victoria Island, Lagos, had customers, staff of Stanbic IBTC and representatives of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC) witness the presentation of cheques and other prizes to the lucky winners and other customers of the Bank.

Stanbic IBTC is committed to the financial welfare of its customers and pledged its unwavering support towards the financial growth and development of its customers as it continues to seek innovative ways of meeting their financial needs.

